Motorcyclist flung off bike after skidding in heavy rain near Woodlands Checkpoint

Motorcyclist skids and falls off bike amid heavy rain near Woodlands Checkpoint

On Sunday (12 May), the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page posted a video of an incident involving a motorcyclist near Singapore’s Woodlands Checkpoint.

The motorcyclist was riding along the highway during heavy rain when he skidded across a large puddle of water.

Some netizens have called out the rider for going so fast despite the weather conditions.

Rider flung from motorcycle after skidding

According to SGRV, the incident occurred at the Woodlands Checkpoint viaduct at 10.35am on Sunday.

The video shows the motorcyclist allegedly going at high speed along the near-empty highway amid the downpour.

However, the rider is suddenly thrown off his bike after attempting to ride through a large puddle on the furthest left lane.

He is observed rolling a few times on the road.

The clip then ends. It is unclear if the motorcyclist sustained any injuries from the accident.

Netizens call out motorcyclist for recklessness

After watching the video, many Facebook users took to the comment section to call out the rider for speeding. Many pointed out that he should have slowed down in light of the weather.

Others defended the motorcyclist, suggesting he did not see the large puddle of water because of the heavy rain. Some also said the condition of the road could have played a part.

Overall, most commenters wished the rider a speedy recovery and cautioned him to ride with care in the future.

