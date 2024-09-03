Mother accused of causing 8-month-old son’s death in Hougang flat, faces up to 20 years’ jail

Couple arrested over death of 8-month-old son

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the death of their eight-month-old son.

In a statement released on Tuesday (3 Sept), the police stated that they were alerted to the case at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) around 12.40am on Monday (2 Sept).

The 21-year-old mother, Chloe Gan Ci Xuan, and the 25-year-old father, Neo Jia Ming, have been charged under Section 304C of the Penal Code for causing or allowing the death of a child under 14 in their household.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Gan and Neo, both Singaporeans, were married in August 2023.

Mother caused son’s death through ‘unlawful act’

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that Gan faces allegations of causing the death of her son, Trevor Neo Yu Hin, through an unspecified “unlawful act” that occurred in their flat at Block 210 Hougang Street 21 on 1 Sept.

The charge sheet states that Gan should have been aware of the significant risk of serious harm due to the nature and intensity of her actions.

As for Neo, he is charged with failing to protect his son from Gan’s actions that caused the child’s death.

The prosecutor has requested a three-week remand, with the case set for the High Court.

If convicted, Gan could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine. However, she will not face caning due to her gender.

Neo could face the same prison term and fine, with the additional possibility of caning.

Their case is scheduled to be reviewed again on 24 Sept. Police investigations are ongoing.

