‘PAP is literally pointing at themselves’: Netizens say Sun Xueling’s comment on ‘strangers in Punggol’ also applies to Gan Kim Yong

Sun Xueling says ‘strangers’ are not needed in Punggol at PAP rally, netizens slam comment

During a PAP rally at Yusof Ishak Secondary School on Saturday (26 Apr), Member of Parliament (MP) Sun Xueling made a pointed comment about Punggol not needing “strangers”, but the line quickly backfired online.

A clip of her speech has since gone viral, with netizens dragging her remarks and calling out the irony, especially since Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Gan Kim Yong, a newcomer to Punggol, is leading the PAP team in the constituency.

Sun Xueling says Punggol doesn’t need “strangers”

Speaking to the crowd, Ms Sun addressed transport woes in Punggol, an issue many residents have long complained about.

“I know transport issues are on your minds,” she said. “We do not need strangers to come to Punggol to talk to just any resident to find out what is on your mind.”

She added confidently, “We know this — all of us on the stage know this. The important thing is, what do we do about it?”

While her comment was presumably directed at the Workers’ Party (WP), who are fielding a fresh team for Punggol, netizens were quick to point out the glaring contradiction.

‘PAP literally pointing at themselves’

On Nomination Day, it was revealed that DPM Gan Kim Yong — long-time MP for Chua Chu Kang — would be leading PAP’s charge in Punggol GRC.

Alongside him are Ms Sun, Dr Janil Puthucheary, and Ms Yeo Wan Ling.

The move surprised many voters, as it was seen as a last-minute deployment of a high-profile name to shore up support in a potentially contested area.

So when Ms Sun warned against “strangers” coming to Punggol, Reddit exploded with comments pointing out the irony.

A clip of Ms Sun’s speech was uploaded on Reddit on Monday (28 Apr). It has since drawn over 170 comments.

One user pointed out that she was talking about Gan Kim Yong.

“PAP is literally pointing at themselves,” another wrote.

Another user jokingly quipped that Ms Sun does not need strangers coming to Punggol, but they require a stranger from Chua Chu Kang to “join them and defeat the other 4 strangers”.

“Did she forget her team leader is also a stranger in Punggol?” one Redditor questioned.

