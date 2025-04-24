‘More opposition in Parliament or lose a DPM?’: Redditor says Gan Kim Yong’s move to Punggol GRC similar to George Yeo’s case

DPM Gan Kim Yong’s move to Punggol GRC raises eyebrows

Singaporeans were left stunned on Nomination Day (23 Apr) when Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Gan Kim Yong was unexpectedly fielded in Punggol Group Representation Constituency (GRC), instead of his long-time constituency, Chua Chu Kang.

DPM Gan was spotted arriving at Yusof Ishak Secondary School, the Nomination Centre for several GRCs, including Punggol and Pasir Ris-Changi, just past the halfway mark of the one-hour nomination window from 11am to 12pm.

The move triggered confusion and speculation — after all, he had already been unveiled as the anchor for the People’s Action Party (PAP) slate in Chua Chu Kang, a seat he’s successfully held for four straight terms.

Now, he leads the PAP team in Punggol GRC, alongside incumbents Sun Xueling, Dr Janil Puthucheary, and Yeo Wan Ling.

His spot in Chua Chu Kang has been taken over by Dr Tan See Leng, who was moved from Marine Parade-Braddell Heights.

DPM Gan and the Punggol team will have a face-off with the Workers’ Party (WP). Their fresh team includes Harpreet Singh, Alexis Dang, Siti Alia Mattar, and Jackson Au.

Redditors suspect repeat of George Yeo incident

Since the announcement, Singaporeans have expressed their shock and disappointment regarding the switch.

On Wednesday (23 Apr), a Redditor made their stance clear. A post titled “PAP sabo Gan Kim Yong is it?” attracted over 80 comments within hours.

The author questioned if the PAP was “that desperate” to field a DPM in what could be a hotly contested GRC — or if Gan was somehow “disposable”.

The Redditor lamented that Punggol residents now face a tough choice to make this General Election (GE). Their votes would either mean “more opposition in Parliament” or they could stand to “lose a DPM”.

Noting that DPM Gan was quite popular in Chua Chu Kang, the residents there would certainly be displeased with the last minute change.

They then drew comparisons to former Foreign Minister George Yeo, who was fielded in Aljunied GRC in 2011.

Despite his popularity and previous consecutive victories, he lost to WP — and with that, his Cabinet position.

“Later like George Yeo, lose his salary,” the Redditor wrote.

Others echoed the sentiment, noting that if Aljunied could “sacrifice” George Yeo, Punggol could do the same to Gan.

“What happens if they lose both Chua Chu Kang and Punggol?” another asked, highlighting the risks of shuffling key ministers across constituencies.

Decision to stand in Punggol GRC came with his ‘full support’: DPM Gan

In response to the mounting speculation, Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong explained that the PAP wanted to ensure a stronger distribution of senior leaders across constituencies.

Speaking to The Straits Times, PM Wong said Punggol needed a “senior office-holder of similar stature” to replace Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, who is stepping down.

“If we are elected, that’s also a better spread of leadership to make sure that we can cover the whole of Singapore,” he said.

Despite the surprise, DPM Gan addressed the move positively in a Facebook post, saying the decision to contest in Punggol was made “carefully and with [his] full support”.

He thanked the residents of Chua Chu Kang for their trust and support over the past 20 years, and assured them they’re “in good hands” under Dr Tan See Leng.

“Please give him your full support as you have given me,” he wrote.

As for his new challenge, DPM Gan said he’s ready to earn the trust of Punggol residents and serve them wholeheartedly.

“My team and I look forward to your support to work together for a brighter future for Punggol, and for Singapore.”

