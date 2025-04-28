S’pore athlete Soh Rui Yong sets Guinness World Record for fastest marathon in a suit, finishes London Marathon in 2 hours 39 mins

Soh Rui Yong sets Guinness Record for fastest marathon in a suit

Singapore’s star marathoner Soh Rui Yong has once again made headlines, this time setting a Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon run in a full suit.

Mr Soh completed the 2025 TCS London Marathon on 27 Apr in an astonishing 2:39:57 — shaving almost a minute off the previous record of 2:40:52 held by Emmanuel Bonnier.

Sharing his remarkable achievement on Facebook on 27 Apr, the runner thanked supporters and staff from the London Marathon for their “unreal support”, looking fresh and composed despite the gruelling race.

Leading up to his record-breaking run, Mr Soh had shared his ambitious goal with his fans on Facebook on 24 Apr.

He wrote:

The paperwork is sorted. This Sunday, I will take on the TCS London Marathon in a 3-piece BOSS suit and tie, and will be working hard to go a little bit quicker.

Netizens in awe of Soh’s remarkable feat

Fans and supporters flooded Soh’s post with amazement, impressed that he barely looked like he had just completed a full marathon.

One netizen commented how crazy it was that he didn’t look like he ran at all. They also asked if Soh suffered any chaffing, to which he replied: “None!! Must be the BOSS suit.”

A Facebook user joked that Soh should try running a marathon in FBO (Full Battle Order) next time, given his national service experience.

The FBO consists of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) number four uniform with load-bearing vest (LBV), helmet, field pack, and weapon.

Meanwhile, some netizens teased Soh about his past antics, where he had cut holes in his sponsored tops to cope with the heat.

Mr Soh clarified that his timings were indeed faster back then, but this time, his stylish BOSS suit carried him over the finish line in record time.

Another fan congratulated him with a witty pun, calling him a true “BOSS” for his outstanding achievement.

Broken 12 national records

The Singaporean runner has shattered national records a staggering 12 times in his career thus far. However, this was his first successful attempt at a Guinness World Record.

Reflecting on the challenge, he shared: “Running 42.195km in 3 layers, the main challenge will be managing the build-up of heat in my body for 2hr 40min of hard running.”

Despite the challenges, Mr Soh believes that his years of training and racing marathons in Singapore’s heat and humidity have equipped him well for the challenge.

Featured image adapted from Soh Rui Yong on Facebook.