Soh Rui Yong Claims 4th National Title At Standard Chartered S’pore Marathon, Is Fastest Local Runner

Soh Rui Yong Clinches 4th National Title & Wins S$10,000 At Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon

On Sunday (3 Dec), Singapore runner Soh Rui Yong once again exceeded expectations by becoming the fastest local participant at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon.

Despite not having run a marathon in two years, he finished the race with a timing of two hours, 40 minutes and 33 seconds.

For his efforts as the fastest Singaporean runner at the event, Soh won a cheque for S$10,000.

Soh Rui Yong wins 4th national title

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon at the National Stadium today (3 Dec) saw Soh emerging as the fastest local runner.

He came in 22nd overall with a timing of two hours, 40 minutes and 33 seconds, Sportsplits states. Soh was also 17th among the male marathoners.

Kenyan David Barmasai Tumo emerged the champion after crossing the finish line in two hours, 14 minutes and 15 seconds.

As the fastest Singaporean, Soh also won S$10,000. He previously won the race thrice in three consecutive years from 2017 to 2019.

Speaking to ST, he shared that it was a “nice feeling” to be a national champion again.

“It has not happened in four years and I have not run a marathon in two years,” Soh explained. “To make a comeback to the marathon in Singapore is very nice.”

I‘m still not back into my full marathon shape yet. But there is sometime for that before the next SEA Games.

Responding to whether he would run the marathon in the 2025 edition of the Games in Thailand, Soh said, “If I get selected.”

Broke 2 national records earlier this year

This isn’t the first time the runner has made Singapore proud this year, either.

Back in October, Soh took part in the Valencia Half-Marathon in Spain and broke two national records, emerging 60th out of 17,359 competitors.

Having clocked in at one hour, six minutes and 45 seconds, Soh broke Singapore’s national half-marathon record of one hour, six minutes and 46 seconds, also set by him in 2019.

He additionally passed the 10km mark with a timing of 31 minutes and 39 seconds. This broke the previous 10km Road National Record of 32 minutes and 10 seconds.

Soh will now return to England for his studies at University College London, according to ST. He has also set his eyes on his next challenge, the London Marathon happening on 24 April 2024.

“My eventual goal is to try and push the Singapore record to below 2 hours 20 minutes,” he shared with ST. “I think it’s possible.”

We’re sure everyone’s anticipating Soh’s next race and would love to wish him the best of luck.

Featured image adapted from Soh Rui Yong on Facebook and Takagi Ramen on Facebook.