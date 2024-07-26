Tefal sale has up to 80% off cookware essentials so you can unlock your inner master chef

Tefal clearance sale has big discounts on cookware & household essentials

Cooking is an essential life skill. Sure, knowing the correct ingredients and recipes is key, but without the right tools, it’s like Batman or Iron Man without their gadgets.

Now, high-quality cookware can often make your wallet weep, but there are ways to score deals. No gatekeeping here — we’re spilling the beans on an epic shopping opportunity.

From 9 to 11 Aug, Tefal is having its annual mid-year clearance sale with discounts of up to 80% on kitchen and household essentials.

It’s not just Tefal in the spotlight — you’ll also find deals on stuff from Houze, Table Matters, Aroma Matters, WMF, Toothcare+ and more.

Tefal cookware sets from S$45 & more

As the mastermind behind the non-stick frying pan, Tefal certainly knows its stuff when it comes to cookware.

Say hello to the Red Delight two-piece cookware set, a dynamic duo featuring a 28cm wokpan and a 28cm frypan.

These are must-haves in any Asian kitchen — how else are you going to whip up all your favourite stir-fried delights?

Non-stick titanium coating makes both cooking and cleaning a breeze, while state-of-the-art induction technology ensures even, efficient heating.

And the best part? The set’s going at 70% off at the clearance sale.

Another staple in every Asian kitchen is the mighty rice cooker.

Tefal’s Delirice Compact rice cooker promises perfectly cooked grains every time, thanks to its unique sphere-shaped pot and AI-controlled time and temperature.

With 10 different cooking programmes, you can also use this bad boy for soup, congee, steaming, reheating, and slow-cooking.

You may never be on ‘MasterChef’, but the amazed reactions from your friends and family when they taste your cooking will make you feel like you just won 10 reality competitions.

But before dazzling them with your culinary prowess, you’ll need plates to showcase your creations.

Table Matters is known for its affordable yet durable and stunning dishware — a must-have to elevate your dining table game and impress your guests.

At just S$5 each during the Tefal mid-year clearance sale, you can mix and match colours and designs to your heart’s content.

Appliances to conquer household chore chaos

Like it or not, cooking up a storm can really leave the kitchen in a mess.

After wiping down the counters and clearing the trash, there’s still the formidable task of tackling that greasy, grimy floor.

The Clean Water Spin Mop from Houze is just what you need for the job.

With a unique dual bucket system that keeps clean and dirty water separate and a reusable microfibre mop pad that’s suitable for all floor types (yes, even fancy marble and wood), cleaning up just got a lot easier.

Once the chores are done, it’s time to treat yourself to a nice, hot cup of tea.

Cue the Tefal Includeo Kettle, which boasts an ergonomic design and anti-slip handle — say goodbye to those nerve-wracking moments of almost spilling scalding water.

Plus, the lid pops open with just the push of a button.

Before you settle into your favourite chair with your drink and a good book, enhance the atmosphere with Aroma Matters’ Room & Pillow Mist.

It’s the perfect way to elevate your reading experience and create a cosy, aromatic haven.

There are nine different scents to choose from, but act fast — only 100 pieces will be available at the clearance sale.

Shop the Tefal mid-year clearance sale from 9 to 11 Aug

As you can see, the Tefal mid-year clearance sale is the place to be if you want to score fab bargains on a wide range of items for your home.

With that, here are all the deets you need to plan your trip there:



Tefal mid-year clearance sale

Address: Singapore Expo Hall 6A, 1 Expo Drive, Singapore 486150

Dates: 9 – 11 Aug

Operating hours: 10am – 8pm

Nearest MRT station: Expo

For more information, visit the official website and follow Tefal on Facebook or Instagram for all the latest updates.

Just like gadgets empower superheroes, having the right tools at home helps you conquer every task, from preparing family dinners to keeping your space spotless.

And if you can get top-notch products at a steal, you’ll feel even more on top of the world.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Tefal.

Featured image courtesy of Tefal.