Cyclist confronts deliveryman over spilt packages in Bukit Merah, woman intervenes & makes things worse

Heated confrontation erupts between cyclist & woman after deliveryman accidentally spills packages

Yet another public fracas involving an entitled cyclist has taken social media by storm — this time, featuring a stressed deliveryman, a feisty woman, and a sidewalk strewn with toppled packages.

On 16 March, TikTok users posted several videos capturing the tense showdown, which appeared to take place in the Bukit Merah area.

A Lazada deliveryman is seen scrambling to gather scattered hippo-shaped piggy banks and boxes after an unfortunate spill, with the help of a lady who just happens to be passing by.

Looming over them is an irate cyclist, clearly miffed at the hot pink obstacles in his way.

Even with the deliveryman’s best efforts to clean up the mess and offer repeated apologies, the cyclist remains relentless, berating him without even lifting a finger to help.

An apology cruelly disregarded

In one of the clips, an overturned trolley cart, freshly unloaded from a Lazada van, is shown as the source of the spilt hippo banks littering the sidewalk.

Possibly suffering minor trauma — not to mention major embarrassment — from the spill, the deliveryman quickly recovers and springs into action to minimise the disruption caused to pedestrians.

His priority: cleaning up the mess as efficiently as possible.

While it remains unclear who is at fault, the deliveryman makes every effort to apologise while cleaning up, but his words are harshly disregarded by the still-seething cyclist.

Passerby tries to intervene, but the situation escalates

The woman, initially trying to keep the peace while helping the deliveryman, quickly becomes frustrated.

Not only is the cyclist refusing to help, but he seems intent on making the situation worse for both her and the deliveryman, who are diligently working to restore order.

Having had enough of the cyclist’s nonsense, she gets up and begins gesturing angrily at him, as if calling him out on his attitude.

This only seems to aggravate the cyclist further, who now starts complaining louder, demanding they clear the sidewalk faster and completely disregarding the woman’s attempt to defuse the situation.

Throughout the tense situation, the deliveryman remains remarkably composed, calmly continuing to clear the sidewalk.

It’s unclear how the situation was resolved in the end.

Clash turns out to be part of Lazada campaign

As it turns out, the whole thing was part of a campaign to promote Lazada’s Epic Birthday Sale 2025 — and it definitely worked to catch everyone’s attention.

The deliveryman had been on his way to surprise 2,000 unsuspecting customers with the hippo banks — yes, the very same ones that were ‘spilt’. And no, don’t worry, none of the items were actually damaged in the incident.

Inside each hippo bank was a note directing recipients to Lazada’s birthday microsite, where they could claim vouchers and even stand a chance to win S$500 cash by posting a pic of the surprise drop.

No worries if you weren’t one of the lucky 2,000 — you can still join in the fun.

Lazada’s Epic Birthday Sale runs from 8pm on 24 March to 27 March, letting shoppers snag their favourite items without breaking their piggy — or hippo — banks. Just head to the Lazada microsite and start shopping.

For more info, follow Lazada on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Lazada.

Featured image adapted from @karengadsabout on TikTok, @yourkaypohneighbour on TikTok, and @estherhillary on TikTok.