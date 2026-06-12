Motorcyclist allegedly slashes fellow rider with meat cleaver over honking on M’sian highway

Motorcyclist arrested after allegedly slashing another rider with meat cleaver in Malaysia

A road rage incident took place on the Malaysian highway when a motorcyclist allegedly attacked another rider with a meat cleaver after a honking dispute.

A clip of the incident circulated online, with the authorities first alerted at 8.19am after someone called the emergency hotline.

According to Berita Harian, the incident took place in the motorcycle lane of the Federal Highway.

Victim honks to move obstructing rider

Preliminary investigations by police revealed that the incident occurred at around 7am.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, was riding to Kuala Lumpur for work when he honked at a motorcyclist he believed was blocking the lane.

The 43-year-old rider allegedly became enraged, stopped on the roadside, and brandished a meat cleaver, slashing at the victim.

A passer-by captured the moment. The footage shows the cleaver-wielding rider towering over the victim, who lay on the grass beside the road, as he carried the weapon.

Cleaver-wielding rider arrested

The victim suffered injuries to his head, neck, arm, and hand and was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have arrested the 43-year-old and charged him with voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

If convicted, he faces up to ten years’ imprisonment, a fine, and/or whipping.

Also read: Man in M’sia aggressively hits motorcyclist on the head at traffic light, almost knocks rider off bike



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Featured image adapted from Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary Idola Kami on Facebook.