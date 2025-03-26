Man in M’sia aggressively hits motorcyclist on the head at traffic light, almost knocks rider off bike

Man in Malaysia repeatedly hits motorcyclist on the head at traffic junction

A man was recently caught on video aggressively slapping a motorcyclist multiple times at a Johor Bahru (JB) traffic junction before driving off.

The 20-second clip, which surfaced on @kini.trending.my on Instagram, has since gone viral, sparking debate among netizens over what led to the violent confrontation.

Man confronts & strikes motorcyclist at traffic light

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday (23 March) at 4.40pm at the intersection of Jalan Tampoi and Jalan Persiaran Tanjung in JB.

In the footage, the suspect could be seen shouting at the victim before suddenly slapping him on the back of the head six times.

Thankfully, the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and it took the brunt of the forceful slaps, almost dislodging from the rider’s head a couple of times.

The last two hits were so forceful that the victim nearly lost his balance and almost fell off his bike.

After the assault, the man sped off in his vehicle.

Police investigations underway

The 29-year-old victim filed a police report the following day (24 March), prompting the Johor Bahru North District Police to release an official statement acknowledging the incident.

Authorities confirmed that the attack took place at the intersection of Jalan Tampoi and Jalan Persiaran Tanjung, and they are actively investigating the case.

Police have urged witnesses or individuals with relevant information to come forward.

In response to the attack, police have reminded the public to act responsibly and leave disputes to the authorities instead of resorting to violence.

Featured image adapted from @kini.trending.my on Instagram.