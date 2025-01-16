US woman body-slammed after punching man in road rage incident, admits she learnt her lesson

Woman body-slammed after punching man in road rage incident in the US

Anger often brings out the worst in us — and sometimes, as one woman in the United States (US) learned, it can lead to serious consequences.

After punching a man during a road rage incident, she was body-slammed in return.

The altercation was filmed and shared by Doug Miller in the East Toledo – Neighborhood Group on Facebook.

The clip’s timestamp indicates it occurred on 4 Jan at around 11.54am.

Road rage incident escalates as woman confronts driver

The clip begins with a blue sedan abruptly slamming on its brakes before the woman steps out of the vehicle.

“Let’s go. Get out of the f***ing car,” she shouts, arms wide open.

A man steps out of the red vehicle, which had stopped, as the sedan was blocking the road.

“Get out!” the woman continues to demand, addressing the driver of the red car, who remains inside.

“Don’t touch my car,” the driver responds.

“I didn’t touch your f***ing car,” the woman retorts angrily before noticing the man walking towards her.

“Come and touch me,” she provokes. “My man’s right f***ing there. Come and put your f***ing hands on me.”

Woman sucker punches man, who retaliates

“I ain’t driving crazy,” the woman told the man, claiming it was the driver of the red vehicle who had been driving irresponsibly.

“Get out of my face,” she demanded, approaching him.

The man turned to walk away, but the woman suddenly swung her arm at him.

In response, he immediately swung back, lifting her up before slamming her to the ground.

The man then walked back to the red vehicle, which reversed away from the scene.

The angry woman is seen trying to get up, only to fall back onto the snowy road, where she remains for some time.

Another man reprimands woman for her behaviour

After some time, the woman managed to stand up and started walking back to her vehicle, as seen in a second video shared by Mr Miller.

As she did, another car stopped, and a man got out to approach her.

Rather than offering help, he began scolding her for her actions.

“Why are you jumping out of the car on people?” he asked.

When she tried to explain herself, he cut her off, telling her to get back in her car and go home.

Woman admits she learned her lesson

After what must have felt like a public humiliation, the woman identified herself in the comments section of Mr Miller’s post.

One user had asked, “Which one of y’all was it?” referring to the driver of the blue sedan seen in the video.

“Me,” the woman replied.

When another commenter asked if she had learned her lesson, she confirmed: “Sure did! Hopefully, we all learned a lesson!”

According to WTOL11, local police stated that none of the individuals involved filed a report about the incident.

