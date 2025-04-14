Operation producing 573 brands of counterfeit milk powder uncovered in Vietnam, targeted vulnerable groups

Vietnamese authorities uncover operation producing & selling 573 brands of counterfeit milk powder

Vietnamese authorities have uncovered a large-scale operation involving 573 brands of counterfeit milk powder, allegedly targeting vulnerable groups with misleading nutritional claims.

On Saturday (12 April), eight individuals were charged in connection with the case, accused of producing and selling counterfeit food products and violating accounting regulations.

Authorities conducted searches at 19 locations, including factories and offices, seizing 26,740 cans of 84 different counterfeit powdered milk products from 90 production batches.

They also collected crucial evidence and documents.

Marketed to vulnerable groups like diabetic patients

According to Viet Nam News, the counterfeit milk powder was marketed specifically to diabetic patients, individuals with kidney disease, premature infants, pregnant women, and other vulnerable populations.

Investigations revealed the suspects had set up two companies, Rance Pharma and Hacofood Group, to run the operation since August 2021.

They produced hundreds of fake products and distributed them across Hanoi and surrounding provinces.

Although the packaging stated it contained premium ingredients like bird’s nest extract, cordyceps, macadamia, and walnut powder, investigators found these to be completely fabricated.

Instead, the suspects used low-quality raw materials and questionable additives — some posing serious health risks.

Authorities noted that under Vietnamese law, milk powder containing less than 70% of the advertised ingredients is considered counterfeit.

The operation is believed to have generated nearly 500 billion Vietnamese dong (around S$25.4 million) over four years.

2 influencers arrested in counterfeit food crackdown

In a related raid, Vietnamese authorities arrested five individuals, including two popular influencers, for allegedly producing and selling counterfeit food products.

One such item, Kera Candy, was found to contain just 0.51 grams of fibre per box — well below the advertised amount.

The product also reportedly contained dangerously high levels of sorbitol — a sugar substitute known to cause severe digestive issues when consumed in excess.

Health experts say the incident not only led to significant financial losses for consumers but also posed serious health risks, particularly for those relying on specialised nutritional products.

Also read: Over 21K ‘counterfeit’ mooncakes seized at factory in China, worth over S$367K

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from VietNamNet and Viet Nam News.