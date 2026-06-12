80 firefighters deployed to contain blaze at Tuas warehouse, no reported injuries

Warehouse spanning about the size of football field catches fire, 80 firefighters deployed

A fire broke out at a warehouse in Tuas in the early hours of Friday (12 June), prompting a large-scale response from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

In a Facebook update at 6am, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at 3 Gul Crescent at about 3am.

SCDF deploys 80 firefighters to battle Tuas warehouse fire

According to SCDF, the fire involved waste materials and chemicals stored within the warehouse.

The blaze involved a warehouse measuring about the size of a football field, prompting a large-scale firefighting operation.

Among the resources deployed was a Combined Platform Ladder, which was used for aerial firefighting operations to help contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby areas.

A total of 20 emergency vehicles and about 80 firefighters were deployed to the scene.

The firefighters also surrounded the affected warehouse using seven water jets, two firefighting machines, and an aerial monitor.

SCDF said the fire was confined to the warehouse and did not spread to nearby buildings.

Fire brought under control, no injuries reported

In a subsequent update shared at around 8am, SCDF said the fire had been brought under control.

The force added that the blaze remained contained within the warehouse throughout the operation

SCDF said there were no reported injuries at the time of its updates. Firefighting operations were still ongoing as of the latest update.

Also Read: 1 taken to hospital & 48 evacuated after fire at Telok Blangah HDB flat

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Featured image adapted from SCDF.