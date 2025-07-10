Man in Penang flips char kway teow hawker’s wok after allegedly getting ignored by stallholder

Man in Penang flips hawker’s wok, stallholder forgives him after receiving an apology

A video circulating on Facebook, showing a man slapping a hawker in Penang and flipping his wok in a fit of rage, has sparked outrage online.

The conflict allegedly transpired after the man was allegedly ignored by the hawker.

Even though a police report was lodged, the victim eventually chose to drop the case and forgive the man, who later apologised for the outburst.

Man slapped char kway teow hawker & flipped wok

The incident took place on Saturday (5 July) night at New Lane Hawker Centre in Penang.

A one-minute video clip captured the heated exchange, with onlookers gathering as the situation escalated.

In the footage, the customer appeared visibly agitated as he was allegedly ignored when he asked which plate of char kway teow was his.

The customer then began shouting at the stallholder and appeared to slap the hawker across the face.

Despite the sudden outburst, the hawker remained composed and did not retaliate.

However, things did not stop there — the man then proceeded to flip the hawker’s wok.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and no other diners were harmed during the altercation.

Challenged passers-by to call the police

As the confrontation unfolded, a passer-by tried to de-escalate the situation, but the man seemingly refused to simmer down.

When others threatened to call the police, the man defiantly challenged them to do so.

Throughout the chaos, the hawker remained calm. In an attempt to defuse the situation, the stallholder could also be heard saying, “I’m working here”.

Hawker forgives livid customer

Later that night, a police report was lodged by one of the hawkers involved.

According to Malaysian news site Free Malaysia Today, Timur Laut deputy police chief Lee Swee Sake confirmed that the case had been closed as the victim had chosen to forgive the suspect.

“After investigations, we have classified the case as no further action after the complainant forgave the suspect, who had apologised to him after the incident.”

“The complainant also does not wish to pursue the case, as neither he nor his family members suffered any loss or injury,” Superintendent Lee said.

