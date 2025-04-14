‘Karen’ landlord in US pretends to be assaulted by tenant & dramatically falls over, gets caught on camera

‘Karen’ landlord in US pretends to be assaulted by tenant, caught on camera

A landlord in Colorado, USA, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after she attempted to falsely accuse her tenant of assault — only to be exposed by video footage showing her throwing herself to the ground.

The bizarre incident unfolded on 1 March when Vontese Wines, a tenant in a townhome, was suddenly confronted by her “Karen” landlord, Lisa Anderson, over a rent payment that was only a few minutes late.

What followed was a dramatic confrontation caught on video by Wines’ son, who managed to record the entire encounter, including the landlord theatrically claiming she was being attacked.

Landlord tries to evict tenant minutes after rent due

According to CBS News, Ms Wines had been renting the property since November 2024.

Although her lease required rent to be paid on the 1st of each month, Ms Anderson reportedly began pressuring her to pay even earlier — sometimes before rent was even due.

Things escalated on 1 March when Ms Wines missed the noon deadline. Despite Colorado law stating that late fees can only be charged after the 7th day of the month, Ms Anderson slapped her with a US$110 late fee and served an eviction notice that same afternoon.

By the next day, the landlord returned with a locksmith in tow, threatening to change the locks if Wines didn’t open the door.

“If you don’t have this door open, I’m gonna have the locksmith open it, and you’ll pay for it,” she told her tenant.

‘Karen’ landlord tries to frame tenant for assault

As tensions mounted, Wines’ son began filming the confrontation. In the footage, Anderson suddenly shrieks and drops to the ground — despite no physical contact.

“Oh my God, she’s choking me!” she exclaimed as she sat down on the ground on her own. “Oh my God, she’s hurting me!”

“She pushed me! Oh my head!” she continued as Ms Wines distanced herself from her landlord.

Anderson then gets up and calls her tenant a “psycho”, threatening to press charges. The footage swiftly went viral on Facebook, drawing ridicule from netizens over her exaggerated performance.

Tenant moves out for safety, still fears retaliation

According to Ms Wines on Facebook, the landlord even walked around with crutches after the encounter.

Additionally, the tenant said her landlord went to the police station on 10 March claiming to be Ms Wines, resulting in the police phoning her in confusion.

A few days after the incident, Ms Wines and her family relocated for their own safety. However, she still felt uneasy about things, especially after she spoke to other tenants.

“Now that I’ve talked to other tenants, we all have this in common,” Ms Wines said. “This is not fair. A lot of people are being hurt by this.”

Landlord said she’ll be notifying the Trump administration

When CBS News reached out to Anderson for her side of the story, they were met with strong resistance.

“Don’t ever contact me again to harass me with this false narrative,” Anderson told the reporter.

Previous texts showed the reporter offering Anderson the opportunity to tell her side of the story with supporting documents.

“I will report this to the president (sic) Trump administration,” she continued. “Let them deal with you guys.”

