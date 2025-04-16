S’porean woman withdraws more than $300k from ATMs in Taiwan, gets arrested for suspected money laundering

Singaporean woman arrested in Taiwan over alleged scam & money laundering activities

A 27-year-old Singaporean woman has been arrested in Taiwan for her suspected involvement in an international scam syndicate linked to money laundering activities.

She was reportedly caught red-handed after withdrawing hundreds of thousands of dollars from ATMs across Yunlin County.

Suspected of moving over S$302,000 in illicit funds

The woman, identified by local authorities only as KHT, was apprehended on 8 March in Yunlin, a western county in Taiwan.

According to The Straits Times (ST), KHT had withdrawn more than NT$7.46 million (S$302,000) from ATM machines in a single day on 7 March, raising red flags with Taiwanese authorities.

She had reportedly been chauffeured around by a local middle-aged man upon her arrival in Taiwan, which authorities now suspect was part of an organised operation.

After receiving a tip-off, police informed immigration officers and prosecutors, who moved quickly to stop her from leaving Yunlin the next day.

KHT has been held in a detention centre since 9 March, ST said.

3 more suspects arrested in Taiwan

A month later, on 9 April, three Taiwanese nationals were also arrested in connection with the case. They are currently under investigation for their suspected roles in the same money laundering and fraud syndicate.

Taiwanese prosecutors have since issued a warning to foreign nationals, stating that even being driven to withdraw illicit funds may be grounds for being treated as an accomplice to criminal activity.

If convicted of fraud that involves more than NT$5 million (S$200,000), KHT can face a 10-year jail term and a fine of up to NT$30 million (S$1.21 million).

Investigations are ongoing.

