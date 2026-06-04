Woman claims diesel pump in M’sia kept charging after nozzle stopped, warns other motorists

Woman says BHPetrol diesel pump in Malaysia kept charging after nozzle stopped, claims she paid extra for fuel

A 54-year-old Malaysian woman has alleged that a diesel pump at a petrol station in Malaysia continued charging even after the nozzle had automatically stopped, warning other motorists who may pump there.

Speaking to MS News, the entrepreneur said she noticed the issue while pumping diesel at a BHPetrol station in Sungai Rasau, also known as BHP Batu Tiga Lama, and managed to capture the incident on video on 14 May.

The station is located in Selangor, near Kuala Lumpur, which many Singaporeans drive to for short trips.

According to her, the meter on the pump allegedly continued running briefly after the nozzle had already “popped” to indicate that refuelling had stopped.

However, she stressed that she was “not making accusations against anyone” and was only sharing her personal experience “for public awareness”.

Claims issue happened multiple times

The woman claimed the first incident happened on 5 May, when diesel prices were around RM5.10 (S$1.60) per litre.

At the time, she said she “panicked” after noticing the meter still running.

The woman estimated she may have been overcharged by around RM9 (S$2.90), though she was unsure of the exact amount.

“If I did not put back the nozzle quickly, it would have cost me even more,” she said, adding that the meter was allegedly “running even faster” during the earlier incident.

She said she only noticed the issue then because she had been recording the meter for a friend, who had used her car and needed to reimburse her for the diesel.

Previously alerted station staff

The woman said she had already informed staff about the issue after the first incident and asked them to notify the station boss.

She claimed staff told her no one else had complained and maintained that “everything was fine”.

The woman said she gave the station about a week to rectify the issue before returning to check again.

On 14 May, she revisited the station and recorded another video that she said clearly showed the pump meter continuing to increase after the nozzle stopped automatically.

She also alleged that no “Out of Order” sign had been placed on the pump despite her earlier feedback.

In fact, she said she later returned to the station for another matter and saw that there was still no such notice displayed.

Says customers may not notice alleged issue

The woman explained that many customers might not notice the alleged problem because they often walk away while refuelling.

“I always pump diesel there and never usually check the meter,” she said. “Sometimes we are inside the shop making payment or buying items while leaving the nozzle there.”

She added that some people may simply remove and return the nozzle immediately after it stops, without checking whether the meter is still increasing.

Shared incident because no action was taken

The woman said she eventually decided to post publicly because she felt frustrated that the issue was allegedly not addressed despite her earlier feedback.

“The reason I am upset is that I had already alerted them about the issue, yet they still did not take any action to rectify it, and instead continued arguing with me,” she said.

She reminded motorists to monitor the pump while refuelling, avoid leaving the nozzle unattended, and double-check the meter after the nozzle stops automatically.

With many Singaporeans driving into Malaysia and stopping by petrol stations to refuel, she wanted to raise awareness so others do not end up in the same situation.

“Fuel is expensive nowadays, and even a small difference matters,” she said.

MS News has reached out to BHPetrol for comment.

Also read: Woman refuels S’pore-registered vehicle with RON95 in M’sia, claims she ‘did not know’ when confronted

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps and courtesy of MS News reader.