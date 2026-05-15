Woman refuels S’pore-registered vehicle with RON95 in M’sia, claims she ‘did not know’ when confronted

Woman claims she ‘did not know’ after man confronted her for refuelling S’pore-registered vehicle with RON95

Since the beginning of the year, there have been multiple instances of motorists refuelling their foreign-registered vehicles with RON95 in Malaysia, despite it being illegal. On Friday (15 May), another woman joined that growing list when she refuelled her Singapore-registered vehicle.

A Reddit user posted a clip of the incident, which attracted many comments. The post’s title claimed the incident occurred in Johor Bahru.

Woman confronted for using RON95 for Singapore-registered vehicle

In the clip, the man filming shows the license plate, indicating it was a Singapore-registered vehicle. He then circles to the back, where the vehicle’s trunk lid is open.

He alleges that this was to prevent people from noticing the Singaporean plates.

Furthermore, he admonished the petrol station staff for ignoring what the woman was doing.

Later in the clip, the woman pleaded with the man not to escalate the issue. She claimed that she did not know it was against the law to refuel her car with RON95.

However, when the man questioned her about why she had her trunk open, she was unable to provide an answer.

It is unclear whether the man escalated the issue.

Not the first case of foreign cars refuelling with RON95

The latest incident is far from the first case of a foreign-registered vehicle refuelling with RON95 in Malaysia.

In March, a man used the iconic yellow nozzle to refuel his Singapore-registered vehicle. In April, authorities arrested a Singaporean for pumping RON95 into his vehicle.

Since April, the Malaysian government has extended legal liability for illegal refuelling using RON95 to include drivers. Those convicted face three years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of RM1 million (S$321,000).

To protect their subsidised fuel, authorities have also begun blocking foreign debit and credit cards at gas stations.

Also read: Man in M’sia arrested for using 4 different IDs to buy over 100 litres of subsidised RON95 petrol



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Featured image adapted from Reddit.