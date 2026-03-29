M’sian govt to block foreign debit & credit cards at fuel pumps to protect subsidised fuel

Foreign debit and credit cards to be blocked from fuel pumps in Malaysia

The Malaysian Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will gradually block foreign debit and credit cards at fuel pumps across the country in a bid to protect its subsidised RON95 fuel.

This new regulation is set to roll out starting Wednesday (1 April).

Foreign customers can still buy fuel in Malaysia

KPDN Enforcement Director-General Datuk Azman Adam said the new regulation will make guarding subsidised fuel easier for petrol station staff.

The fuel pump system will be linked to the identity database (MyKad) and banking system, filtering out unauthorised transactions.

Several petrol stations are now fully prepared to implement the new rule, Mr Azman said.

However, foreign customers can still purchase fuel in Malaysia.

“If consumers want to make purchases using foreign cards, they need to do so at the counter,” he told Astro AWANI.

“This approach will also help strengthen enforcement and prevent any abuse of the RON95 subsidy,” Mr Azman added.

Foreign car owners can now be punished

Meanwhile, KPDN Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said this move strengthens the current legal framework that protects subsidised fuel.

Previously, the law only imposed offences on petrol station operators.

“Effective April 1, 2026, this offence will also include drivers or owners of foreign-registered vehicles,” he wrote on a Facebook post.

The enforcement of the new regulation will continue to be strengthened to prevent the smuggling of subsidised fuel, especially in border areas, in line with the tensions in the Middle East.

“I am reminding all parties, whether petrol station operators or foreign motor vehicle consumers, to comply with this ban,” he wrote.

The minister also called on the public to report any suspicious activities regarding the smuggling of subsidised fuel.

Also read: ‘Just once, okay?’: Man spotted allegedly pumping Ron95 into S’pore-registered car

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Featured image adapted from Malay Mail, lulian Mihailescu’s Images on Canva, for illustration purposes only.