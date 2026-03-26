‘Just once, okay?’: Man spotted allegedly pumping Ron95 into S’pore-registered car

Man was allegedly seen pumping Ron95 into a Singapore-registered car

With the petrol prices on the rise, some have sought other alternatives to manage the costs of travel.

A man was recently spotted pumping Ron95 petrol into a Singapore-registered car, angering netizens.

Pumping Ron95 into Singapore-registered car

The post, shared on the Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Thursday (26 March), shared a photo of the man using a yellow nozzle.

This is identifiable as Ron95, a popular type of petrol in Malaysia.

“Don’t repeat it again, just once, okay?” the Original Poster (OP) captioned the post.

A Private Hire Vehicle (PHV) sticker is seen pasted at the top left-hand corner of the Singapore-registered car’s rear windshield.

Netizens discuss leeway amid rise of petrol prices

The post sparked a conversation online, with many netizens wondering if non-Malaysian-registered vehicles should be allowed to pump Ron95.

Some brought up the recent rise of petrol prices, suggesting that it is a norm for Singaporeans to use the Malaysian subsidised fuel.

One netizen joked to allow the alleged driver to pump once more before the costs of petrol increase again in the future.

Another Facebook user questioned why Singaporeans buy cars if they are unable to pay for petrol in Singapore, with another netizen proposing that it’s because drivers are trying to save more.

Others, however, felt that it was unfair for him to be using Malaysia’s oil and considered it as “stealing”.

Another commenter suggested that he should be fined for using the Ron95 oil.

Cost of Ron95 to remain the same

According to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the cost of Ron95 will remain the same at RM1.99 (S$0.65) per litre despite the rise of petrol prices worldwide.

“Based on current projections, we can sustain this until about May,” Mr Anwar said.

With the rise of Singaporeans pumping Malaysia’s subsidised fuel, the Malaysian government has been in the process of increasing efforts to prevent this recurrent issue.

Foreign-registered vehicles will only face legal consequences for purchasing Ron95 from 1 April onwards, where only stations can be penalised currently.

Also said: Another S’pore-registered car pumped with RON95 in Johor, netizen claims he’s the driver & will pump till April

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook (left) and Jookiko on Canva (right).