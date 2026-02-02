Another S’pore-registered car pumped with RON95 in Johor, netizen claims he’s the driver & will pump till April

Alleged driver who pumped RON95 into S’pore-registered car challenges netizens to continue posting the video

Another driver has been seen pumping RON95 petrol into a Singapore-registered car, to the chagrin of netizens.

In a video posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, the man is depicted clearly using a yellow nozzle.

S’pore-registered car purportedly recorded on 26 Jan

The clip was purportedly taken at 3pm on 26 Jan, at a Caltex petrol kiosk in the Eco Botanic area of Iskandar Puteri, Johor, according to the caption.

The Honda multi-purpose vehicle with a Singapore licence plate was being filled with RON95, which is subsidised by the Malaysian Government only for Malaysia-registered vehicles.

The man recording the video was amazed to see this, exclaiming, “Wah…. what petrol is he pumping?”

Alleged car driver says not illegal to purchase RON95 yet

After the video went viral on SG Road Vigilante and Facebook groups for Singapore-Johor border crossers, a netizen commented on the posts, identifying himself as the car owner.

Asking “what’s the problem?”, he claimed that he was pumping legally, as it was not illegal to purchase RON95.

He also challenged netizens to continue posting the video, vowing to continue pumping RON95 till April.

He was likely referring to the announcement by Malaysia’s Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) that drivers of foreign-registered vehicles who purchase RON95 in Malaysia will face legal action from 1 April.

Enforcement action under Malaysia’s Control of Supplies Act 1961 currently applies only to the petrol station that sells the RON95.

In response to other comments, the alleged car owner remained defiant, insisting that he will not be fined as it’s not illegal to purchase RON95 yet.

He also mocked those who threatened him with exposure on the news, replying in Malay that he would like to be in the news.

S’pore PR fined for taping up licence plate to buy RON95

The latest incident comes about a month after a Singapore permanent resident was caught pumping RON95 in Johor with a partially taped-up licence plate.

63-year-old Malaysian retiree Long Sa Kow, who was driving a Singapore-registered car at the time, was fined RM9,000 (S$2,850) for tampering with his car registration plate.

However, he was reportedly not fined for purchasing RON95.

Also said: M’sian MP suggests 2-year entry ban for foreign vehicles caught with subsidised RON95

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.