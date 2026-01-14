S’pore PR caught pumping RON95 petrol fined S$2,850 in Johor for taping up car number plate

Singapore PR faces charges in Malaysia after disguising car plate to pump RON95 petrol

A Singapore Permanent Resident (PR) was fined RM9,000 (S$2,850) at the Kulai Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday (14 Jan) for allegedly altering or obscuring his vehicle’s registration plate, following an incident at a petrol station that went viral earlier this month.

The 63-year-old retiree, Long Sa Kow, arrived at court at 7.50am wearing a cap and facemask.

It was reported that his vehicle’s engine and chassis numbers were registered in Singapore.

Kulai district police chief Assistant Commissioner (ACP) Tan Seng Lee said the offence falls under Section 108(3)(e) of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act 1987.

Upon conviction, the offence carries a fine of between RM5,000 (S$1,584) and RM20,000 (S$6,334), a jail term of one to five years, or both.

Retiree disrupts court proceedings twice

According to The Star, Long, who resides in Singapore, requested that the charge be read to him in English as he did not understand Bahasa Malaysia or Mandarin.

He then pleaded guilty to the charge.

When the court interpreter read out the facts of the case, Long attempted to intervene multiple times by questioning the details, causing the magistrate to tell him off twice for disrupting the proceedings.

“Let the interpreter finish reading the facts first. Do not interrupt,” she said.

When Long said he disagreed with the facts, he was then given an explanation in English.

Viral video sparked police investigation

ACP Tan said police received a report on 4 Jan after a video circulated online showing a man refuelling a silver-coloured car with RON95 petrol in Kulai, Johor, The Star reported.

RON95 is subsidised fuel meant only for Malaysia-registered vehicles.

In the footage, the first and last letters of the car’s registration plate were covered with black tape.

An unidentified man was seen confronting the driver, who reportedly claimed that he was Malaysian.

Driver identified as Singapore PR

Police investigations later identified the driver as a Singapore PR holder.

ACP Tan said the man subsequently turned himself in at the Kulai district police headquarters, accompanied by his 67-year-old wife, to assist with investigations.

Both were identified by police as Malaysians who hold Singapore PR status.

Malaysia MP: Foreign vehicles that pump RON95 should be blacklisted

The incident had sparked public outrage in Malaysia, particularly over concerns that foreign-registered vehicles were illegally benefiting from subsidised fuel.

The case also drew political attention, with Tebrau Member of Parliament (MP) Jimmy Puah calling for stricter enforcement against foreign vehicles found pumping RON95.

He suggested that such vehicles should be blacklisted from entering Malaysia for at least two years, and that drivers should face fines, adding that enforcement should not only target petrol station operators.

“Malaysia has always welcomed foreign visitors, but they must respect the laws and policies of this country,” he said.

