S’pore PR accused of taping over licence plate reports to M’sian police, case referred to prosecutor

A Singapore permanent resident (PR) has returned to Malaysia to assist police investigations after being accused in a viral video of covering up part of his vehicle’s licence plate to pump RON95 petrol.

The case will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor, reported Bernama.

Married couple reported to Kulai police

Kulai district police chief Tan Seng Lee was quoted as saying on Monday (5 Jan) that the man and woman in the viral video are a married couple aged 63 and 67.

They had reported to Kulai district police headquarters to assist with the investigations.

He said the case will be investigated under Section 108(3)(e) of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act 1987, which relates to the alteration or concealment of vehicle registration plates.

He said that the investigation papers were still being prepared and would be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor once completed.

On 4 Jan, Assistant Commissioner Tan said they had found the man in Singapore and told him to report to the Kulai police.

The couple were both identified by the police as Malaysians who are Singapore PRs, reported Guangming Daily.

Driver seen pumping RON95 with taped-up licence plate

The incident, which took place earlier this month at a petrol station in Kulai, sparked public outrage.

The viral video showed the man pumping his Singapore-registered car with RON95, which is meant only for Malaysia-registered vehicles.

Worse still, parts of its licence plate were allegedly covered with black tape, which was noticed by another motorist.

When the driver was confronted, a woman believed to be his wife purported to hold a Malaysian ID card (MyKad).

M’sian MP calls for tougher action against foreign vehicles pumping RON95

The incident also prompted a Member of Parliament (MP) to call for stricter measures against foreign vehicles found to be illegally pumping subsidised RON95 petrol, Sinar Harian reported.

Tebrau MP Jimmy Puah suggested that such vehicles should be blacklisted and barred from entering Malaysia for at least two years, and their drivers fined.

He pointed out that current enforcement efforts targeted only petrol station operators but not the foreign vehicles involved, adding:

Malaysia has always welcomed foreign visitors, but they must respect the laws and policies of this country.

