Driver partially tapes S’pore licence plate, seen pumping RON95 at M’sia petrol station

Driver of Singapore-registered car with taped licence plate caught pumping RON95

The driver of a Singapore-registered car was filmed pumping RON95 at a petrol station in Malaysia while obscuring the vehicle’s licence plate with black tape.

A video posted on the SGRV Facebook page showed that the tape was used to obscure the first and last letters of the licence plate.

A closer look at the plate reveals that the ‘hidden’ letters were “S” and “M”.

The footage shows a man a black-and-white striped T-shirt and shorts filling up the vehicle with the subsidised petrol at RM2.56 (S$0.81) per litre, reports the New Straits Times (NST).

Man claimed to be 100% Malaysian

When confronted by a local motorist, who also filmed the incident, the man claimed that he was Malaysian.

The motorist continued to ask why the licence plate was intentionally obscured.

He pointed out the tampered plate again and questioned the station staff on why no inspection had been conducted.

Shortly after, a woman, believed to be the driver’s wife, exited the vehicle to confront the motorist.

She claimed to hold a Malaysian ID card (MyKad) and asked why they were being harassed.

However, the motorist insisted that the vehicle itself was Singapore-registered and noted that he would report the matter to the authorities.

Following a brief argument, the driver pulled away from the station.

Plate number verification confirms vehicle belongs to S’pore

In a separate post on X, one netizen claimed that the vehicle was indeed registered in Singapore following a check on the Land Transport Authority (LTA) OneMotoring mobile app.

According to Malaysia’s Oriental Daily News, the incident was reported to have taken place in Kulai, Johor.

Under Malaysian regulations, the RON95 petrol subsidy is strictly limited to Malaysian-registered vehicles.

Foreign-registered vehicles, including those from Singapore, are only permitted to refuel with RON97 or RON100 petrol.

