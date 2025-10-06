Driver of S’pore-registered car caught pumping RON95 in Johor, continues even when confronted

Singapore-registered car driver continues pumping RON95 despite being scolded, sparks outrage

A driver of a Singapore-registered car was caught red-handed pumping RON95 petrol in Johor, but instead of stopping when confronted, he simply carried on without hesitation.

A 22-second video of the incident was uploaded to the Community Roda Johor (CRJ) Facebook page on 1 Oct, sparking outrage among Malaysian netizens.

Driver confronted while pumping RON95 but ignores warning

In the video, the man can be seen refuelling his Honda — which bore a Singapore number plate — using RON95 petrol, a subsidised fuel reserved for Malaysians only.

The person taking the video approaches and warns the driver that what he’s doing is illegal, telling him he should be using the green nozzle for RON97 petrol instead.

The man filming also threatens to make the clip go viral.

Despite the warning, the driver appears unfazed.

He continues filling his tank while the cameraperson circles to the back of the car, filming from multiple angles.

At no point does the driver admit to any wrongdoing, intentionally ignoring the person taking the video.

When the cameraperson reaches the back of the Singapore-registered car, the driver finishes topping up the car.

It ends with the driver asking a station staff member off-screen, “Cannot meh?”

Netizens slam driver for blatant disregard

The clip quickly drew strong criticism online, with many netizens expressing anger at the driver’s blatant disregard for the rules.

One commenter suggested the cameraperson should’ve hit the emergency stop button to cut off the petrol flow immediately.

Another said the authorities should impose heavier penalties and make it clearer that RON95 petrol is off-limits to foreign vehicles.

RON95 petrol remains a subsidised fuel in Malaysia, meant exclusively for locals.

Recently, the Malaysian government announced an additional subsidy for its citizens, allowing them to purchase RON95 at just RM1.99 (S$0.60) per litre, capped at 300 litres monthly.

Malaysians with Singapore driving licences are also able to access this subsidy.

