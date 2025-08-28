Man politely reminds S’pore driver not to pump RON95 petrol in JB, driver stops & leaves

Man praised for asking driver of Singapore-registered car not to pump RON95 petrol

A Malaysian man recently stepped in after catching the driver of a Singapore-registered car illegally pumping RON95 petrol in Johor Bahru (JB).

Facebook user Izzul Islam captured the scene on his dashcam, which showed a Hyundai with a Singapore license plate parked at the petrol station.

“Robber on the morning of 26 Aug 2025,” the caption read, with the incident allegedly happening at 7.48am.

The driver had allegedly used RON95, a cheap subsidised petrol meant only for Malaysian citizens.

Man politely tells driver not to pump RON95 into car

The Malaysian man honked his car’s horn the moment he saw the RON95 petrol being used.

When the other driver did not react, he exited the vehicle and walked over.

The man then exchanged some words with the driver — presumably reminding him not to use the subsidised petrol.

Though his exact words cannot be heard in the footage, his body language appeared calm and non-aggressive.

Following the confrontation, the driver of the Singapore-registered car quickly relented and returned the nozzle without arguing.

Afterwards, the Malaysian man seemingly pointed at a sign on the pump for the other to see.

He then walked back to his car, shaking his head in exasperation.

As for the other driver, he quickly closed his car’s fuel cap and got back inside to leave the petrol station.

More surveillance needed, say netizens

Netizens have since praised the man for taking action against someone illegally using subsidised petrol.

One of them urged other Malaysians to reprimand such people in a civilised manner so they feel guilty.

Another user accused the other driver of feigning ignorance, claiming that he probably knows he should not be using the RON95 petrol.

They also criticised the Petronas station staff for being careless.

A commenter added that petrol stations should always have a staff member in the pump area to catch the RON95 “thieves”.

Malaysian authorities investigating involved driver

The Malaysian Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (KPDN) is currently investigating the incident and reviewing CCTV footage.

It is illegal for any owner of a foreign-registered vehicle to pump the subsidised RON95 petrol.

However, the law currently only allows the authorities to take action against the petrol station owners.

Johor has called for empowering the KPDN to act against the offenders directly.

Featured image adapted from Izzul Islam on Facebook.