Driver of S’pore-registered car caught pumping RON95 petrol in container, outrages netizens

Driver of Singapore-registered car caught illegally filling container with RON95 petrol

A Singapore-registered car driver has come under fire online after being caught filling his vehicle — and a spare container — with subsidised RON95 petrol in Johor Bahru (JB).

A post on the Facebook page SGRV FRONT MAN at 7.43pm on 3 Aug showed photos of the man pumping the fuel, reportedly at Caltex Nusa Sentral, JB.

The photos were reportedly taken that same day at 6.36pm.

Notably, the post said that not only did the man pump his Singapore-registered car with the subsidised fuel, but he also filled another container with it.

“Pump ron 95 & tar pau as well,” the post said.

RON95 petrol is subsidised by Malaysian govt

RON95 petrol is heavily subsidised by the Malaysian government to keep it affordable for local citizens. As such, it is strictly reserved for Malaysian-registered vehicles.

In fact, the sale of RON95 to foreign-registered vehicles — such as those from Singapore — has been banned since 1 Aug 2010.

To highlight the difference in pricing, RON95 petrol currently costs about RM2.05 (S$0.62) per litre for Malaysians, compared to the basic petrol cost in Singapore, which is S$2.88 per litre.

Netizens slam driver’s actions, call him out for hypocrisy

The post sparked swift backlash online. Several netizens criticised the driver for exploiting the fuel subsidy scheme, especially given the apparent value of his car.

One commenter pointed out the model of the vehicle, which seemed to be a Mini Cooper, remarking that someone who could afford such a car shouldn’t be skimping on petrol — and certainly not breaking the law to do so.

Many found it ironic that someone with a luxury vehicle would go to such lengths just to save on fuel costs.

Under Malaysian law, petrol station operators who sell subsidised RON95 to foreign-registered vehicles can be fined up to RM2 million (S$609,000).

As of now, it’s unclear whether authorities are investigating this particular case.

Also read: Woman allegedly pumps RON95 petrol into S’pore-registered car in JB, enrages M’sians

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.