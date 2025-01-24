Woman allegedly pumps RON95 petrol into S’pore-registered car in JB, enrages M’sians

Malaysians angered by woman allegedly pumping RON95 petrol into Singapore-registered car

A woman has allegedly been spotted pumping RON95 petrol into a Singapore-registered car at a gas station in Johor Bahru (JB).

On Thursday (23 Jan), TikTok user @_shahrahim_ shared a video of the incident, which has gone viral with 1.2 million views at the time of writing.

In the video, the OP was seen approaching a lady holding a petrol dispenser plugged into a red KIA car.

A few seconds later, she seemingly finished refuelling her vehicle and handed the dispenser back to a male employee.

As she turned around, the woman appeared shocked that she was being recorded.

“No wonder she parked at the end,” reads an in-video caption, seemingly implying the driver was attempting to avoid being seen by locals.

According to the OP, the incident happened at a Shell gas station in Taman Pelangi, JB.

For the uninitiated, RON95 petrol is subsidised by the Malaysian government — only Malaysia-registered cars are allowed to use the petrol.

Petrol station operators face a fine of RM1 million (S$307,674) for allowing foreigners to use RON95 petrol.

Malaysian netizens unhappy with driver’s actions

As the clip went viral, many Malaysian users took to the comments to criticise the woman’s actions.

One netizen suggested that staff at the petrol kiosk could be the ones who get in trouble if foreigners kept using RON95.

Several netizens praised the OP for his courage in calling out the woman’s actions.

Another user urged the public to press the emergency button when they spot foreign cars using the subsidised petrol.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also read: Man driving S’pore-registered car seen pumping RON95 petrol in M’sia, triggers outrage from M’sians



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @_shahrahim_ on TikTok.