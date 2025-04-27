Astrologer in Myanmar arrested for making prediction of new earthquake, residents camp outside buildings out of fear

Astrologer in Myanmar arrested for predicting new earthquake in TikTok video

Myanmar authorities have arrested an astrologer, John Moe The, for spreading panic with a viral TikTok video predicting a major earthquake.

John Moe The posted the video on 9 April, warning that an earthquake would “hit every city in Myanmar” on 21 April, reports BBC News.

His prediction came just two weeks after a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake killed around 3,500 people and destroyed centuries-old temples.

The Ministry of Information said he was arrested on Tuesday (22 April) for making “false statements with the intention of causing public panic”.

Prediction causes residents to leave premises due to fear

Experts noted that predicting earthquakes is scientifically impossible due to the complexity of seismic factors.

John Moe The’s video, which garnered over three million views, urged people to flee from tall buildings.

“People should not stay in tall buildings during the day,” said the caption on his video, as reported by the Daily Mail.

A resident in Yangon told AFP that many neighbours believed the prediction and camped outside on Monday (21 April) out of fear.

His TikTok account, now deleted, had more than 300,000 followers and claimed to offer predictions based on astrology and palmistry.

Authorities raided his home in Sagaing, central Myanmar, to make the arrest.

Allegedly received military training from ethnic rebel group

In 2022, John was detained at a juvenile centre in Mandalay for two years for allegedly receiving military training from an ethnic Karen rebel group and raising donations for anti-regime organisations, according to NationalWorld.

The earlier 28 March earthquake, one of the worst in Myanmar’s recent history, was felt as far as Bangkok, Thailand, and prompted a rare request for foreign aid from Myanmar’s junta.

Featured image adapted from Daily Mail and Bangkok Post.