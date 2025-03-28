Myanmar reports 7.7-magnitude earthquake on 28 March, tremors felt in Bangkok

The quake caused several buildings to collapse in Myanmar.

By - 28 Mar 2025, 4:02 pm

Myanmar reports 7.7-magnitude earthquake, tremors felt in Bangkok

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday (28 March) afternoon.

Tremors were felt in neighbouring countries, including the Thai capital of Bangkok.

Massive damage to infrastructure in Myanmar

Photos and videos circulating on Facebook show massive infrastructure damage in Myanmar.

The old Sagaing Bridge, initially built in 1934, collapsed into the Irrawaddy River.

myanmar earthquake tremors bangkok bridge

Source: Facebook

Photos also showed a hotel in Aung Ban — located in southern Myanmar — completely collapsed.

myanmar earthquake tremors bangkok hotel

Source: Facebook

Emergency workers can be seen rescuing trapped survivors from the wreckage.

myanmar earthquake tremors bangkok rescue

Source: Facebook

A video also captured the moment students hid underneath tables waiting for the earthquake to be over.

myanmar earthquake tremors bangkok school

Source: Facebook

On the streets, the earthquake led to many pedestrians struggling to find their balance.

myanmar earthquake tremors bangkok street

Source: Facebook

Tremors felt in Bangkok

Tremors from the megaquake could also be felt in Thailand.

Multiple videos show a building under construction near Chatuchak Market collapsing as nearby pedestrians flee in panic. According to Khaosod, seven workers were able to flee before the collapse. However, 43 people on duty are still unaccounted for.

myanmar earthquake tremors bangkok collapse

Source: Facebook

Many also experienced unexpected ‘rainfall’ as pools atop multiple high-rise condos began to spill over, creating an artificial waterfall.

myanmar earthquake tremors bangkok waterfall

Source: @memanamepim on X

The intense tremors caused a mass evacuation of malls as people headed outside for safety.

myanmar earthquake tremors bangkok mall

Source: X

According to Reuters, the epicentre was about 17.2 km from the city of Mandalay in Myanmar.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook

