Man sues hospital in Japan after wife forges his signature but uses another man’s sperm for IVF

Man sues hospital after wife allegedly forges signature to use another man’s sperm for IVF

A man in Japan has filed a lawsuit against a hospital, claiming it violated his right to decide when to have children by allowing his estranged wife to forge his signature and use another man’s sperm for in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

He also filed a criminal complaint against his wife, who was convicted for the act.

According to The Japan Times, the two have since divorced.

Signature allegedly forged amid divorce proceedings

The couple began fertility treatments in 2020 after signing a contract with the hospital for their second child.

Following their separation in 2022, the wife allegedly continued treatments, forging her husband’s signature and using sperm from another man, falsely claiming it was her husband’s.

She admitted to the pregnancy during divorce proceedings in March 2023, and the child was born in Aug 2023.

Man continues to pay child support

In April 2025, the wife was convicted of forgery and received an 18-month jail term suspended for three years.

Meanwhile, the husband filed suit against the hospital, arguing that it failed to properly verify the documents despite being aware of the divorce proceedings.

The hospital has requested dismissal of the case, stating there was no reason to suspect forgery.

The husband’s lawyer countered that the hospital should have verified the signature with the man before proceeding.

Although the child is not biologically related to him, the husband reportedly allows the baby to be listed on his family register and continues to pay child support.

Also read: 62-year-old woman in China gets pregnant through IVF following only son’s death



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