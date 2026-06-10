Man in Thailand says he forgives friend after getting lured into smuggling nearly 800,000 meth pills

Thai man forgives friend who lured him into smuggling meth, both face drug charges

In a remarkable display of forgiveness, a man in Thailand has forgiven his friend for involving him in the smuggling of 796,000 methamphetamine pills.

According to Khaosod, both men, 38-year-old Khem and 36-year-old Dee, have been charged with possession of drugs with intent to distribute.

Friendship leads to arrest

The incident occurred in the early hours of 7 June after police, acting on a tip-off from a previous arrest, monitored Khem at his rubber plantation.

While Khem attempted to evade authorities by fleeing into the mountains, Dee cooperated with the police.

With Dee’s help, the police managed to find the meth pills hidden inside a hut in the plantation.

Tears and reconciliation after arrest

To catch the fugitive, police contacted Khem’s mother. They asked her to give him a call and plead with him to turn himself in, or he will be hit with an arrest warrant.

Khem agreed and was arrested in tears.

While being interrogated, the scaffolding installer revealed that he had learned of the smuggling ring while he was in prison.

Once he was out, he needed money to support his family, leading him to accept jobs to smuggle drugs.

He expressed regret for dragging his friend into trouble.

Meanwhile, Dee expressed surprise that his friend was smuggling drugs, but forgave the man for luring him into the illegal act.

He said that this was because Khem had been a good friend and would often take care of Dee’s family whenever they needed help.

The two friends embraced in tears following those words.

The pair now face multiple charges, including possession of drugs.

Neither man admitted to consuming any drugs.

Also read: S’porean man executed for importing over 1kg of cannabis after failed appeals & clemency bid



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Featured image adapted from Khaosod.