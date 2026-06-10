M’sian driver arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint with over 1,100 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes

ICA foils smuggling attempt of over 1,100 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes at Woodlands Checkpoint

A 24-year-old Malaysian driver was arrested after attempting to smuggle more than 1,100 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The cigarettes were discovered hidden in a consignment declared as tomatoes inside a Malaysia-registered lorry during enhanced checks on 29 May.

Cigarettes uncovered during inspection

A video posted on the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) Facebook page shows officers cutting open boxes at the back of the lorry,

They then lay out cigarette packages on the ground for examination.

The male Malaysian driver was arrested following the incident.

The exhibits and suspect were then referred to Singapore Customs.

The ICA stated that it is committed to facilitating trade and travel while keeping Singapore’s borders safe and secure.

Severe penalties for smuggling under Singapore law

Under the Customs Act and Goods and Services Tax Act, dealing with duty-unpaid goods is a serious offence.

Offenders may face fines of up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jail terms of up to six years, or both.

Additionally, vehicles used in such crimes, along with any proceeds from the illicit goods, are also subject to forfeiture.

Also read: 940 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes found hidden in M’sia-registered bus, M’sian driver arrested



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Featured image adapted from ICA on Facebook.