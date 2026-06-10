‘Not a ½-star film’: Filmmaker defends Annette Lee’s Dream Stall, sparks debate on support for local movies

Chai Yee Wei says Singaporeans are often too quick to dismiss local productions

Local filmmaker Chai Yee Wei has sparked discussion online after defending Dream Stall, a comedy-drama directed by and starring Annette Lee.

In a Facebook post last Sunday (7 June), Mr Chai said he had recently seen a negative review of the film, which he felt was unfairly harsh.

While acknowledging that criticism is part of filmmaking, he argued that the review appeared to focus more on frustrations with Singapore’s film industry than the movie itself.

Mr Chai went on to exclaim that the film was obviously not ½ star.

Says Singaporeans are often their ‘own greatest critics’

Beyond defending the film, Mr Chai used the post to reflect on what he described as Singaporeans’ tendency to be overly critical of homegrown creative works.

“We like to talk about how bad we are and how other countries have better filmmakers, and we can’t make good films,” he wrote.

According to the filmmaker, Singaporeans frequently seek validation from overseas before recognising the value of local talent.

Speaking to MS News, he also suggested that Singapore’s system and culture of comparison may have contributed to this mindset.

“In the arts, we are hardly taught how to understand and articulate the value and importance of the different forms out there. And even if we are, we are probably taught more about foreign artists than our own.”

Filmmaker calls for stronger support of local films

Despite acknowledging that Singapore’s film industry is a market that has been “abandoned for too long”, he urges for more strategies to encourage local productions to grow.

While he welcomed recent efforts such as the Cultural Pass, Mr Chai questioned whether such attempts might be too late.

“We will need long-term political will to make the domestic market a sustainable one.”

He also stressed that local films can only improve if audiences are willing to show up and support them.

“We cannot lament why we only have Jack Neo if we do not want to start supporting anyone else,” Mr Chai said.

Annette Lee says audience response has been largely positive

Speaking to MS News, Annette Lee said audience feedback since Dream Stall’s release has been “mostly positive”.

She shared that many viewers had even sent her lengthy messages about the movie.

Others jokingly requested spin-off stories for some of the film’s romantic pairings.

One unexpected reaction that stood out to her was the strong emotional response viewers had towards the behind-the-scenes footage shown during the credits.

“It was really nice that that made them feel something,” she said.

Director distinguishes constructive criticism from negativity

Ms Lee said she welcomes criticism and even offered dissatisfied viewers refunds if they were willing to discuss their feedback with her in person.

According to her, several people accepted the invitation, resulting in meaningful conversations about how she could improve as a filmmaker.

However, she noted the difference between constructive criticism and comments that intend to tear a project down.

“Overall, I think I’ve heard enough to differentiate and listen to feedback from those who come from a good place, not from those who just want to bring the work down,” she said.

People have ‘much more to say’ about local films

Responding to Mr Chai’s Facebook post, Ms Lee agreed there was some truth to the idea that Singaporeans can be especially critical of local productions.

She observed that reactions to Dream Stall were more intense, both positive and negative, compared to her other works.

Ms Lee also expressed gratitude for Mr Chai’s support.

“I was very moved by him standing up for me so publicly because no one has really done that before,” she said.

Ms Lee added that Singaporeans often expose themselves to international productions. This would naturally compare local works against them despite the sheer difference in scale and resources behind these projects.

As an example, she recalled reading a comment criticising her movie for not being an awards contender like the Oscar-winning South Korean film Parasite.

“I found [it] funny because they’re comparing a low-budget first film with Bong Joon Ho’s seventh feature film,” she said.

“That’s not a fair fight at all.”

Director hopes audiences will give local films a chance

When asked what support the local film industry needs most, Ms Lee said she hopes audiences will simply be willing to give Singapore films an opportunity.

She stressed that viewers should not support local productions out of obligation, but rather judge them on their own merits.

“I want us to support local if we genuinely like it.”

For the director, the accomplishment she is proudest of is bringing together a passionate team to create a film despite the limitations they faced.

While she admits there are many things she would change in hindsight, she remains proud of what the team achieved.

“The film may not be perfect because I did not have perfect circumstances, but I’m proud of what we’ve achieved considering the odds against us.”

Also Read: ‘Trying to drag each other down’: Netizen says ‘crab mentality’ more concentrated in S’pore, sparks debate

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Featured image adapted from Annette Lee on Instagram and dreamstallmovie on Instagram.