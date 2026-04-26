‘Trying to drag each other down’: Netizen says ‘crab mentality’ more concentrated in S’pore, sparks debate

Reddit user claims high achievers in Singapore are often resented instead of supported

A Reddit post has sparked discussion online after a user questioned whether Singaporeans tend to “drag each other down”, particularly when it comes to individuals perceived as more successful.

In a post on r/askSingapore on 23 April, the Original Poster (OP) said they had noticed a pattern where people who are doing well — whether in their careers, appearance, or overall life — are often criticised or dismissed.

While acknowledging that social comparison exists globally, they suggested that such attitudes may feel more pronounced in Singapore’s highly competitive environment.

OP points to ‘crabs in a bucket’ mentality

The OP described what they saw as a “crabs in a bucket” mentality, where individuals pull others down instead of supporting them.

They noted that people who are more privileged or achieve success more quickly — such as through promotions — often become targets of criticism.

“Yes, more privileged people will face these types of treatment anywhere in the world, but it seems more concentrated in Singapore,” the OP said.

They added that while success can be uneven due to differences in effort, opportunities, and circumstances, some people choose to “hate instead of improving themselves”.

The OP also claimed that those who actively try to improve themselves are sometimes mocked or looked down upon.

“It just seems like Singaporeans want this or that but they will put in the minimum effort or just enough to stay stagnant and complain and hate why they don’t get what they want,” they added.

Netizens divided on whether this is unique to Singapore

The post drew mixed reactions, with commenters offering differing views on whether such behaviour is specific to Singapore.

Some agreed that the country’s competitive culture may amplify feelings of jealousy and comparison.

Others argued that this is a universal human tendency, not unique to Singapore.

One commenter pointed out that workplace competitiveness can be even more intense in cities like Seoul, while describing Bangkok as having a more relaxed working culture.

Another user noted that perceptions can shift depending on context, with individuals being judged differently based on whether they are seen as successful or struggling.

MS News reached out to the OP for more information.

Also Read: ‘Neighbouring countries are catching up’: S’porean asks what competitive advantage locals have in global job market

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Featured image adapted from MS News.