‘Neighbouring countries are catching up’: S’porean asks what competitive advantage locals have in global job market

Singaporean employee questions competitive advantage of locals compared to ‘cheaper’ regional hires

A Singaporean employee has sparked discussion online after questioning what competitive advantage locals still hold in today’s globalised job market.

In a post on r/askSingapore on 7 April, the Original Poster (OP) asked: “What competitive advantage do Singaporeans have in the job market?”

Boss thinks Singaporeans are losing competitive edge

The OP clarified that they were referring to open-market roles, excluding jobs reserved for Singaporean citizens, such as government positions or those requiring security clearance.

Instead, they focused on roles where employers can choose talent from across the region.

To provide context, the OP added that their department director — also Singaporean — felt younger locals may be becoming “too complacent” within the workforce.

Concerns over rising regional competition

The OP noted that many Singaporeans believe being well-educated and producing quality work is enough to succeed.

However, they pointed out that workers from neighbouring countries are quickly catching up in both skills and competency.

They also raised the issue of cost, noting that Singaporean employees can be significantly more expensive, sometimes “three to five times more” than regional counterparts.

This led them to question how locals can continue to differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive market.

Netizens give their take on competitive advantage

The post resonated with many netizens, who shared differing views on what sets Singaporean workers apart.

Some pointed to stronger analytical and logical thinking skills as a key advantage.

Others highlighted bilingualism, though a few noted this edge may be diminishing over time.

One commenter also mentioned the ability to code-switch across different cultures and accents, which can be valuable in diverse workplaces.

Another netizen cited the “ability to travel” with the powerful Singaporean passport as an advantage.

Also read: ‘I was not hungry enough’: S’poreans share most ‘out-of-touch’ statements they’ve heard about job market

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