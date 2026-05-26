S’pore man says ‘falling sick is a skill issue’, shares 3 tips to stop falling ill

Singapore man shares three simple tips on how to stop falling sick

A Singapore man has sparked discussion online after claiming that “falling sick is a skill issue” and sharing three key habits to help others maintain better health.

Man shares three habits to stop falling sick

In a TikTok post on 24 May, @iankangx said he had only fallen sick once in the last two years.

The Original Poster (OP) credited his lifestyle choices for helping him maintain what he called a “monster immune system”.

According to the OP, the first key habit is lifting heavy weights regularly.

He claimed that strength training “stresses your immune system and causes it to recover faster and stronger”.

He also compared the central nervous system to a muscle that improves through training.

However, he stressed that proper recovery is equally important, adding that people need to “sleep well to recover fully”.

Eating more fruits and cutting alcohol

The second tip on his list was eating more fruits, especially those rich in vitamin C.

The OP specifically recommended kiwis and mangoes, while noting that bananas contain little vitamin C.

He also claimed that eating one kiwi a day became part of his routine, saying he feels “very insecure and unprotected” whenever he skips it for a few days.

The final and “most unpopular” tip, according to him, was avoiding alcohol completely.

Using a friend as an example, the OP said that frequent drinking weakens the body and may make people more likely to fall ill.

“Alcohol is literally a toxin bro,” he said in the video, adding that the immune system could become too busy processing alcohol to effectively fight off illnesses.

Some netizens inspired by post

The post resonated with viewers online.

One user thanked the OP and said they plan to adopt all three habits.

A TikTok user agreed with everything that the OP had shared and added, “drinking enough water”.

One netizen’s question about lifting intensity was answered by the OP: “As heavy as you can without injuring yourself.”

Some users joked they could not give up alcohol, but the OP encouraged them to try the other two habits instead.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also read: S’pore gym owner starts free weekly weightlifting course, aims to teach 1,000 people to lift properly

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Featured image adapted from @iankangx on TikTok.