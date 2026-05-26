Man allegedly sprays substance on ATM in Tokyo, 25 people sent to hospital

More than 20 people sent to the hospital after man allegedly sprays substance on ATM in Tokyo mall

More than 20 shoppers at a high-end mall in Japan fell ill after a man sprayed a substance on a public ATM.

They reported a foul odour before feeling numbness in their throats.

According to Yomiuri Shimbun, 25 people were sent to the hospital for treatment.

Foul smell reported

Police were first alerted around noon on Monday (25 May).

Shoppers had reported a pungent smell on the first floor of a shopping mall in Ginza, a high-end shopping district in Tokyo.

Responding to the incident, authorities cordoned off the area with yellow tape and set up a first aid station to treat those affected.

Their symptoms were mostly mild, with those affected saying that they had a sore throat.

A woman in her 70s said her throat had gotten scratchy upon approaching the corner where the ATM was located.

The Tokyo Fire Department stated that a total of 26 people, comprising men and women in their 20s to 80s, were affected.

Of the 26, 25 were transported to the hospital for further treatment. All were conscious.

Man in mask with spray allegedly responsible

Police said they detected Capsaicin, a toxin found in chili peppers that gives them their distinct smell and hot taste, at the scene.

Eyewitnesses also reported a man wearing a white mask spraying something on the first floor of the shopping mall prior to the incident.

Investigations are currently ongoing and authorities are on the hunt for the suspect.

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Featured image adapted from Yomiuri Shimbun and Google Maps.