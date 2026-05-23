Father in Thailand kills son after the latter began experiencing a violent mental health episode

Father in Thailand allegedly forced to kill son during one of the latter’s violent mental health episodes

A father in Thailand claimed that he was forced to kill his own son after the latter threatened to burn their home down during a mental health episode.

According to Khaosod, police responded to a report of a murder on Friday (22 May) in Ubon Ratchathani province.

Father claims son had made threats

When authorities arrived at the residence, they found a 59-year-old man who willingly surrendered.

In the backyard, his 32-year-old son was found dead, next to a spade.

The tool, splattered with the victim’s blood, was shattered into two halves around five metres away from the body.

During questioning, the father claimed his son was plagued by mental illness and had made threats.

Three days before the incident, he had called the police for help, taking his son to the local hospital after the younger man had a mental episode.

According to MGR Online, the hospital admitted the younger man for three days.

The 32-year-old returned home upon his discharge from the hospital.

But his mental health condition seemed to have deteriorated as he threatened to burn the house down.

A tragic ending

The verbal argument between the two escalated after the son attempted to physically assault his father.

Fearing for his safety, the older man struck his own son with the nearby spade.

The impact shattered the spade and left the younger man dead, lying in a pool of his own blood.

The father was taken into custody and charged with causing bodily harm resulting in death.

Also read: Man in Thailand assaults his mother out of frustration after being rejected from ordination by abbot



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Featured image adapted from MGR Online.