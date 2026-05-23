NUS student in ICU after drowning in campus pool, is now reunited with parents in China

NUS student in coma after drowning in pool, donations allowed him to reunite with parents in China

On 9 April 2026, a 25-year-old National University of Singapore (NUS) student fell into a coma after an accident in the campus pool caused him to drown.

Upon learning about the devastating news, his parents simply wanted their only son to return home.

Following a fundraiser started by a family friend, Wang Yan has safely returned to China using the donations from the public.

However, he still remains in intensive care.

A pool accident left the student in a coma

According to the fundraiser page, Wang Yan came to Singapore from Qingdao, China, to study at the School of Computing at NUS. His goal was simple — to build a better future for himself and his parents.

The parents, aged 61 and 60, are both retired and living on a combined pension of around S$1,000 a month.

They put everything else they had into Wang Yan, who was due to graduate this year.

However, everything changed on 9 April when he drowned in the campus pool while swimming.

Though he was rescued, his brain was deprived of oxygen for an extended period.

Medical examinations at the National University Hospital (NUH) later revealed severe brain damage.

“Scans of his brain showed diffuse cerebral swelling, a condition doctors described as hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy — a serious brain injury caused by oxygen deprivation,” the fundraiser wrote.

Wang Yan is currently dependent on machines to survive, including a ventilator, oxygen support, and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

Returning home

Throughout this ordeal, Wang Yan’s parents were stuck in China without a means to be with their son.

They wished to bring him home, but that was not without its complications.

Because of his condition, Wang Yan required specialised transport.

This included an air ambulance equipped with ICU-level care, a full medical team, ventilator support, oxygen systems, and coordinated ground transfers on both ends.

Fortunately, donations poured in and enough funds were raised for Wang Yan to make it home.

He is currently in the ICU at his hometown hospital where his parents are supporting him.

“His father and mother are finally able to sit by his bedside again, holding his hands, speaking to him softly, and hoping with all their hearts that their only son can somehow wake up and recover,” the update said.

“His parents would like to express their deepest gratitude to every donor who contributed, shared his story, and kept him in your thoughts.”

Fundraiser continues to pay for Wang Yan’s medical bills

Wang Yan’s considerable medical bills still loom over the family.

“There are still significant outstanding medical bills in Singapore, along with the very costly medical repatriation expenses that have yet to be fully paid,” the fundraiser wrote.

Because Wang Yan does not have insurance, the medical bills are expected to reach around S$400,000.

So far, the fundraiser has raised more than S$230,000, just over half way to the goal.

Its organisers urged the public to continue supporting the campaign if they are able to.

Also read: Man in suspected S’pore hit-and-run launches fundraiser, says he has no memory of incident



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Featured image adapted from Give.Asia.