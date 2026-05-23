Rat spotted inside Kampung Admiralty restaurant, with more allegedly at hawker centre upstairs

Rat seen scurrying inside Kampung Admiralty restaurant, more allegedly spotted upstairs

A rat was recently spotted scurrying inside a restaurant at Kampung Admiralty, with a netizen alleging that more rodents were seen at the hawker centre upstairs.

Rat seen inside Kampung Admiralty restaurant

The incident was shared in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Tuesday (19 May), where a rat could be clearly seen on a ledge near the entrance of Yassin Kampung.

According to the caption, the restaurant involved is located at Kampung Admiralty.

It is a development integrating elderly housing with social, healthcare, communal, commercial, and retail facilities.

The Original Poster (OP) also claimed that “there were more rats upstairs in the hawker centre”.

The short clip showed a rat initially perched on a ledge near the main entrance as the OP zoomed in.

It then scurried along the ledge, pausing occasionally to sniff the air, before continuing almost the entire length of the ledge.

Netizens concerned by rat sighting

The footage quickly drew reactions from concerned netizens after it was posted online.

A netizen wondered if the worsening rat problem could be due to a lack of stray cats nowadays.

A commenter complained about how rats are “everywhere” nowadays.

They added: “Restaurants and stalls already did their part in cleaning, but these rats can just slide in.”

A Facebook user also shared that they suffered from “stomach problems” after dining at the Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre.

Another netizen said jokingly that a kampung will naturally have rats.

SFA is looking into the incident

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said they are looking into the matter. They also stressed that food safety is a joint responsibility.

“While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices,” said SFA.

Food operators should also keep their premises clean and properly maintained.

SFA takes food safety seriously and will investigate all feedback concerning poor food safety practices.

As part of the investigation, SFA may seek more details from the feedback provider and will take enforcement action if there is sufficient evidence.

Members of the public who have concerns about food safety practices by food operators should alert SFA via the online feedback form.