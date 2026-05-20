Woman thanks stranger who helped catch alleged ‘upskirter’ at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station

Woman allegedly targeted by ‘upskirting’ offender shares her ordeal and thanks fellow commuter for help

A woman who was allegedly targeted by an upskirting offender at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station has spoken up about her ordeal.

She also took the opportunity to thank the stranger who helped to stop the suspect from escaping.

Heading home after dance class

The incident reportedly happened last Friday (15 May) night after the victim had completed a dance class.

She told MS News that she was heading home via the MRT from Somerset station, after class had ended at about 9.45pm.

While walking up a staircase after arriving at Dhoby Ghaut station, she noticed a man behaving suspiciously around her.

The woman claimed the man was pretending to look at directions on his phone. However, she felt the device was pointed towards her “as if he was taking pictures”.

As it was late and she wanted to get home quickly, she ignored him and continued towards the North-East Line platform.

She only realised later that the man had followed her to the platform.

Took photos of her on the platform

While she was waiting for the train, the suspect allegedly stood near the woman and started taking photos again.

A male commuter behind the suspect reportedly witnessed the act and immediately confronted him.

“What are you filming? Why are you filming this girl?” the male commuter asked.

According to the woman, the suspect then panicked and fled, sparking a chase through the crowded station.

The victim said both she and the male commuter ran after the man, while other commuters who heard the commotion also stepped in to help.

“This pervert was caught with the help of all the good people,” she said.

Suspect denied taking photos

The woman told MS News that the suspect denied taking photos even after he was restrained on the ground.

However, she claimed police later found images on his phone allegedly showing that he had followed her, and secretly photographed her from different angles, including close-ups of her chest and buttocks.

She admitted that the incident had left her shaken and fearful. She also said she had long stayed silent about similar incidents, having grown “numb” to the harassment.

But the actions of the male commuter who intervened changed her perspective.

“He made me truly understand that my appearance, body, and privacy should always be respected and defended,” she said.

She said all the strangers’ kindness that night made her feel safe and urged women to speak up against injustice.

Investigations are ongoing

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that it received a call for assistance at about 10.05pm on 15 May.

A 30-year-old man suffered minor injuries at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station but declined to be taken to hospital.

The man is also assisting with investigations for intentional harassment.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Also read: Man accused of taking upskirt photos detained at Dhoby Ghaut MRT with help from commuters

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