NEA & SFA take 1,300 enforcement actions over rat-related lapses, rodent activity drops by 70%

70% drop in rat activity after targeted joint operations by NEA and SFA

Singapore authorities have ramped up efforts to tackle the rat problem, taking around 1,300 enforcement actions against premises owners and managers since April 2025.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (7 April), the National Environment Agency (NEA) shared that these actions were carried out together with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) as part of a stricter, more targeted enforcement approach.

More than 620 of the cases were linked to poor refuse management, highlighting a major contributor to rodent infestations.

Enforcement has been concentrated in key hotspots, including Little India, where agencies have carried out intensive and targeted operations.

Significant reduction in rat activity

Since September 2025, these operations have included a combination of enforcement actions, night inspections, and engagement with stakeholders.

A total of 114 enforcement actions were taken in Little India during this period alone.

According to NEA, these sustained efforts have paid off, with rat activity in the area being reduced by up to 70%.

The agency also emphasised that “enforcement doesn’t sleep”, noting that rats are active at all hours.

“Everyone benefits from a rat-free environment. Let’s #KeepSGClean and eliminate rats!” NEA added.

Members of the public can find more information on rat prevention at this website.

Netizens raise questions and flag hotspots

The issue has also sparked discussion online, with one netizen asking how authorities determine the source of infestations, whether it is based on where rats are spotted or where they are breeding.

Others chimed in to highlight areas they claim are experiencing rat problems, drawing attention to potential new hotspots.

Also read: Rat infestation alarms Hougang residents, pest control underway

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Featured image adapted from JonPauling from pixabay on Canva (for illustration purposes only) and National Environment Agency (NEA) on Facebook.