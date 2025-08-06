Rat infestation alarms Hougang residents, pest control underway

Rat infestation plagues HDB blocks in Hougang Avenue 8, issue allegedly ongoing for years

A rat infestation has plagued the HDB blocks in Hougang Avenue 8, allegedly for years, with residents saying the pests roam so freely that they often spot them in carparks, lift lobbies, and even inside lifts.

The persistent issue, which has affected Blocks 627 to 629, was highlighted in a Shin Min Daily News report on Tuesday (5 Aug).

Rats chew through car wires

Ms Guo (transliterated), an affected resident, claimed that she saw rats in the carpark and lift lobby almost every day.

The rats reportedly ran wild each night, even once terrifying her daughter by crawling over her feet.

Ms Guo alleged that in Jan 2024, rats chewed through the wires in her car and prevented it from starting. The towing and repair fees cost over S$100.

Another unfortunate resident shared that his dashcam wires were chewed through and he spent S$600 getting a replacement.

Rat infestation partially caused by food waste & garbage

Residents complained that the rat infestation had been unsolved for the past two years. They worried about the possible spread of germs.

One woman recounted an incident where she entered a lift to find a large rat inside. It rushed past her and scurried out.

After visiting the area, a Shin Min reporter found several rat holes in the grass patch near the blocks and observed a rat about 20 centimetres long eating food waste.

The animal eventually disappeared into a drain.

A 43-year-old resident, Mr Han (transliterated), said the garbage disposal was “always overflowing with trash” and believed it to be one reason for the infestation.

He also claimed that some people would feed pigeons by scattering food crumbs everywhere.

Town Council deploys pest control team

The Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) told MS News that they were aware of the concerns about rodent activity, particularly around the carpark area.

AMKTC’s Pest Control team has been deployed for culling operations.

“These measures include baiting, trapping, and the closure of identified burrows,” they said.

The team will also inspect bin centres, drains, and surrounding open spaces to identify and eliminate potential food sources and harbourage sites.

AMKTC additionally urged residents to keep the environment clean by disposing of food waste properly.

