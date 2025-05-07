Tampines residents swarmed by ‘plague’ of cicadas, some use umbrellas to shield themselves from insects

Tampines residents plagued by swarms of cicadas, some consider moving

Residents of Block 321 Tampines Street 33 have been facing swarms of cicadas for three months each year.

Shin Min Daily News reported that “cicada season” occurs from around March to June in recent years.

Swarms of the insects would gather every evening, attracted to the HDB corridor lights, and make annoying buzzing noises.

A 35-year-old resident, Ms Chen (transliterated), said the cicadas would fly into homes too if the door and windows weren’t shut properly.

She claimed that some affected residents even moved out due to the insect problem.

Resident uses umbrella to shelter young daughter

48-year-old Peter moved into the HDB block at the end of 2020 and first encountered the phenomenon in April 2021.

The cicadas would still be present at 6am when his daughter had to go downstairs to board the school bus.

As such, Peter would be forced to use an umbrella to shelter her from the swarms.

His wife also once encountered a cicada buzzing away inside her refrigerator with no idea of how it got inside.

Peter admitted that he would not have moved in had he known about the cicada problem, and was considering relocating.

Other residents also complained that cicadas would fly into the lift and land on people in the enclosed space, especially frightening children.

Town Council unable to use insecticides on cicadas

A pest control expert told Shin Min that March to June was likely the cicada breeding season.

The insects likely ended up attracted to lights in the HDB blocks during this time.

Residents complained to the Tampines Town Council, but few actions could be taken.

As cicadas are not considered pests, insecticides cannot be used on them, according to a notice in the lift.

The Town Council added that removing trees would just cause the cicadas to gather on the remaining ones and amplify the mating calls.

In 2022, the Ministry of National Development stated that NParks and Town Councils avoid harming cicadas as they do not bite and play important ecological roles.

“We try to seek residents’ understanding and advise them to accommodate the noise with simple measures like closing windows.”

