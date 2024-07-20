Bees swarm HDB blocks in Buangkok, pest control finds hive on rooftop

Buangkok residents plagued by bees, attempt to kill them with insecticide

Residents of a few blocks in Buangkok have been plagued by bees over the past week, with swarms of the insects invading homes and common areas.

Pest control later found that they came from a hive on the rooftop of one of the blocks.

Bees seen all over Buangkok HDB block

Bee conservationist Xavier Tan posted on his blog that a resident of Block 984D Buangkok Link called him at about 9pm on 15 July.

When he visited the block to investigate, he found numerous dead bees on the 18th-floor corridor.

There were also live bees buzzing around, attracted to the lights.

He was met with the same scene on the 17th floor, with bee bodies clumped around drainage holes.

There were even bees inside the lift, he wrote.

As he went further downstairs, he saw fewer bees. There was also a strong smell of pesticide in the air and a pest control van parked outside the block, indicating that they had sprayed the block.

He visited blocks 984C and 992B and also found bees there.

Residents advised to stay calm & avoid provoking bees

Mr Tan, who owns Nutrinest, a humane bee removal and beekeeping service, confirmed that the insects were giant honey bees, also known as Apis Dorsata.

He advised residents to stay calm and walk to their flats if they encounter the bees.

If the bees aren’t provoked, they won’t sting, he said, even if they land on your body.

Bees invade Buangkok resident’s home

A resident named only as Mr Chen (transliterated from Mandarin), who lives in Block 999A Buangkok Crescent, told Shin Min Daily News that he first noticed the bees last Sunday (14 July).

The 38-year-old cleaner was watching TV at home when he noticed bees flying around his ceiling light.

He quickly sprayed insecticide on them and closed his doors and windows.

He then saw bees outside his flat and along the corridor.

When he called the town council, he was told that other residents had also notified them and was asked to wait patiently as many flats were affected.

Bees seen flying around Buangkok HDB corridor

A 52-year-old housewife who lives in Block 984D Buangkok Link told Shin Min that her children saw bees flying around the corridor lights when they came home that night.

They quickly went home and closed the door. Later, she saw town council personnel inspecting the premises.

A 70-year-old retiree named only as Ms Lin (transliterated from Mandarin) said her corridor was littered with bee corpses the next morning.

This was the first time she’d encountered such a situation at her place, she added.

A 24-year-old resident named only as Mr Lee said he found his cat playing with “insects” that he later realised were bees.

Pest control finds hive on rooftop of Block 984D

In response to queries from Shin Min, Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) said they were alerted to the bees at Block 999A on the night of 14 July.

A pest control team was activated that same night, which confirmed that their presence was due to the migration of Malayan honey bees.

Pest control then located a beehive on the rooftop of Block 984D on the morning of 15 July, AMKTC adding, revealing:

To ensure the safety of our residents, we conducted the first treatment that same morning and followed up with a second treatment later that afternoon.

AMKTC thanked residents for their feedback and said they’re working towards maintaining a safe environment for everyone.

