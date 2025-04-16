More warm days in 2nd half of April, with little rainfall on a few days

More warm days in April but showers expected on most afternoons

While Singapore was beset by several days of heavy rain in the first half of April, there will be more warm days in the second half of the month.

This was revealed by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a weather advisory released on Wednesday (16 April).

Thundery showers in April may extend into the evening

Thundery showers will still fall over parts of Singapore on most afternoons in the next two weeks, MSS said.

They will be of short duration, it added.

On some occasions, the wet weather may extend into the evening.

Sumatra squalls to bring morning showers on a few days

However, on a few days, widespread thundery showers and gusty winds are forecast in the pre-dawn hours and mornings.

They will be brought about by Sumatra squalls — a weather phenomenon brought about by the difference in temperature between land and sea.

Conversely, “little rainfall” may present on a few days, MSS said, adding:

The total rainfall for the second fortnight of April 2025 is forecast to be near average over most parts of the island.

Inter-monsoon conditions to continue

Inter-monsoon conditions, which set in over the last two weeks, will continue for the rest of the month, MSS said.

That means the prevailing winds will be “mostly light and variable” in direction.

On some days, they will blow from the southeast or southwest.

Temperature might hit 35°C on a few days

Accordingly, daily maximum temperatures are expected to range from 33°C to 34°C on most days.

On a few days, though, the temperature might hit highs of around 35°C.

Above-average rainfall over most parts of S’pore in past 2 weeks

The first two weeks of April were not as wet as the last two weeks of March, but most parts of Singapore recorded above-average rainfall.

The wettest area was around Yio Chu Kang Road, which registered about 217% above-average rainfall. In contrast, the area around Kranji Reservoir recorded about 9% below-average rainfall.

While most days saw thundery showers over parts of the island in the afternoon and evening, last Sunday (13 April) Singapore experienced “intense thundery showers” in the afternoon.

They were caused by regional convergence of winds.

The most rain fell around the Yishun Ring Road area that day, with a total of 117.0mm recorded.

“This was the highest daily rainfall recorded for the first fortnight of April 2025,” MSS said.

9 warm days in 1st half of April

Though rain fell across the island on most days, there were a number of warm days in the first half of April.

On nine days, maximum temperatures reached 34°C or more.

Paya Lebar recorded the highest daily maximum temperature of the fortnight, with the mercury going up to 36.2°C on 12 April.

