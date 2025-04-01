Thundery showers on most afternoons in 1st half of April, may extend into the evening

Thundery showers expected 1st half of April as inter-monsoon conditions set in

While last month’s monsoon surge has given way to sweltering weather again, thundery showers are still expected in the first half of April.

This was revealed by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a weather advisory released on Tuesday (1 April).

The thundery showers over the next two weeks are expected over parts of Singapore on most afternoons, MSS said.

They will be of moderate to heavy strength, it added.

On a few days, the wet weather may extend into the evening, MSS noted, adding:

The total rainfall for the first fortnight of April 2025 is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

Inter-monsoon conditions to set in

The showers will come as the prevailing Northeast Monsoon conditions should gradually weaken and end.

They will make way for inter-monsoon conditions, which will set in over the next two weeks.

That means winds will be “light and variable”, with higher lightning activity.

The inter-monsoon period typically lasts May.

Maximum temperature may go up to 35°C

Daily maximum temperatures are forecast to be as warm as usual, though.

They are likely to range from 33°C to 34°C on most days.

On a few days, it may go up to about 35°C.

Well above-average rainfall in 2nd half of March

The last two weeks of March were “very wet”, with “well-above average rainfall” recorded across Singapore, MSS said.

Changi was the wettest area during this period, with 570% below-average rainfall.

This was due to the monsoon surge from 19 to 20 March — the third during this Northeast Monsoon season — which brought spells of moderate to heavy showers.

The highest rainfall recorded for the fortnight was on 20 March in Kallang, where a daily total rainfall of 216.8mm was registered.

In fact, March was the wettest March on record for Singapore, with the total rainfall for the month hitting 482.9mm — breaking the previous record of 451.0mm set in 2004.

Lowest temperature in 2nd half of March was 21.9°C

Accordingly, daily minimum temperatures ranged from about 22°C to 24°C during the monsoon surge, plunging to a low of 21.9°C at Tuas South on 20 March.

Daily maximum temperatures during the monsoon surge were also significantly chillier, between about 24°C and 28°C.

On most days during those two weeks, the daily maximum temperatures were between 32°C and 34°C.

Featured image adapted from Syahrul Ramadhana on Pexels.