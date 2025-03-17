Another monsoon surge expected in S’pore from 19-21 March, temperature may drop to 22°C

Upcoming monsoon surge is third to hit S’pore in 2025

Singaporeans should get their umbrellas out again as another monsoon surge is expected to hit this week.

The monsoon surge, the third for this year, will be from Wednesday to Friday (19 to 21 March), said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a weather advisory on Monday (17 March).

Thundery showers on most days in 2nd half of March

In the second half of March, short-duration thundery showers are forecast on most days, MSS said.

These will take place in the afternoon, it added.

The rainfall for this period should be above average overall over most of Singapore.

Monsoon surge from 19-21 March will bring moderate to heavy showers

However, from 19 to 21 March, a surge of north-easterly winds is expected over the South China Sea, MSS said.

This is also known as a monsoon surge, and it will bring “periods of moderate to heavy showers” to the island and its vicinity.

It could also bring windy and cooler conditions, it added.

Northeast Monsoon conditions to continue

The monsoon surge will come as the prevailing Northeast Monsoon conditions are expected to continue during the fortnight.

That means winds will blow mainly from the northwest or northeast.

The Northeast Monsoon season typically lasts until March, MSS had previously said.

Monsoon surge may cause flash floods: PUB

In a Facebook post on Monday, national water agency PUB warned that the upcoming monsoon surge will bring “intense rainfall” to the island.

This may temporarily overwhelm our drains and canals and cause flash floods to occur.

It advised Singaporeans to stay informed of any flooding by subscribing to the PUB Flood Alerts Telegram channel or downloading the myENV app.

Temperature may drop to 22°C

During the monsoon surge, Singapore is set to experience lower daily minimum temperatures.

They will go down to about 22°C in this period.

After the monsoon surge, though, daily temperatures may return to the norm of 24°C to 34°C on most days.

Mostly below-average rainfall in 1st half of March

Over the first two weeks of March, most parts of the island recorded below-average rainfall.

While Kranji experienced 76% above-average rainfall, Somerset was the driest, with 69% below-average rainfall.

Thundery showers fell in the afternoon on most days, extending into the evening a few times.

Particularly, moderate to heavy thundery showers fell in the afternoon of 8 March, caused by strong solar heating of land areas coupled with localised convergence of winds.

A daily total rainfall of 72.8mm was registered in Kranji that day — the highest rainfall recorded for the period.

Temperature hit 34°C or more on six days

As for the daily maximum temperatures, they ranged between 28.2°C and 35.1°C.

On six sweltering days, it hit 34°C or more.

The highest daily maximum temperature of these two weeks was 35.1°C, recorded at Newton on 4 March.

