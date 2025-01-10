Admiralty temperature drops to 22°C amid continuous rain on 10 Jan, flash flood alerts issued in the east

Admiralty temperature is lowest recorded in S’pore on 10 Jan

The continuous rain that fell over Singapore on Friday (10 Jan) has caused temperatures to plunge across the island.

In particular, the temperature in Admiralty dipped to a chilly 22°C.

Temperature hits nadir in Admiralty at 9.16pm on 10 Jan

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), the lowest recorded temperature for 10 Jan was 22.0°C.

The notable nadir was detected in Admiralty at 9.16pm at night.

This is just 0.6°C above the lowest temperature recorded in the whole of 2024 — 21.4°C in Paya Lebar on 12 July, reported MSS.

Friday’s highest temperature of 27.9°C was recorded in Pasir Panjang at 12.22am, before the deluge started.

Admiralty temperature went below 23°C after 7pm

Apparently, the climate at Admiralty was fairly balmy in the early morning, hovering around 26°C.

However, after 8.45am, it took a sharp turn downwards, plunging to just above 23°C.

After about 7pm, it started going below 23°C and remained there, hitting 22°C at 9.16pm.

This ties in with the amount of rain that fell in the area, with the downpour starting in earnest in the late morning and reaching its peak at 6pm.

Heaviest rainfall was in Changi

While Admiralty was the coldest area in Singapore on 10 Jan, it wasn’t the wettest.

That distinction went to Changi, which recorded 154.2mm of rain as of 11pm.

This far exceeds the amount of rain that fell on the wettest day in 2024 — 146.2mm, recorded in Kallang on 24 Jan.

PUB issues flood risk alerts for locations in the east

Due to the continuous rainfall, national water agency PUB issued flood risk alerts for three locations in the east.

According to the PUB Flood Alerts Telegram channel, members of the public were alerted to avoid the junction of Mountbatten Road and Tanjong Katong Road South as well as Jalan Seaview, which is near that junction, at 7.23pm.

Then, we were advised to avoid Jalan Pokok Serunai, which is off Upper East Coast Road, together with Jalan Seaview.

Over at Jalan Seaview, a portion of the street about 60m long was submerged in waters about 50cm high, reported The Straits Times (ST).

A resident was quoted by ST as saying that this was the worst flooding in the last few years.

PUB warned of monsoon surge

Singaporeans were warned of the rainy weather on Thursday (9 Jan), when the PUB said a monsoon surge was heading for Singapore.

Moderate to heavy thundery showers were expected from 10 to 13 Jan, with the intense downpours possibly leading to flash floods.

It also said the rainy weather will result in cool and windy conditions and daily minimum temperatures may dip to around 22°C in some places.

Featured image adapted from @ahleong1286 on TikTok and Meteorological Service Singapore.